"It's inevitable": Fans believe GTA 6 screenshots might announce game's delay to 2026

Grand Theft Auto fans are currently super hyped as they believe GTA 6 screenshots could soon be revealed after they noticed some new background changes on Rockstar Games’ website. While an official announcement is yet to be made, some have speculated that these GTA 6 details could also bring the news that the game's release will be delayed to 2026.

NikTek (x/@NikTekOfficial), a popular YouTuber, recently shared an X thread on this possibility.

One user named i am a stressful spaz (X/@ColdHandsV) commented:

“It’s inevitable. I am not expecting a 2025 release”

Many other users also shared their thoughts on the matter. While some commented that the delay could be a strong possibility, others are still hopeful for a 2025 release date.

A user named MazraouiSZN (X/@PfandfIasche) commented that they’re ready to wait if Rockstar Games delivers some great teasers and a refined gameplay experience.

Many others also wanted a refined gameplay experience rather than a rushed release.

Fans’ comments about Rockstar Games announcing a potential Grand Theft Auto 6 delay (Images via X)

One user named DESHAWNTE (X/@DESHAWNTEDAILEY) commented that Rockstar Games should also release a GTA 6 PC version if the game gets delayed till 2026.

Fans want a PC version of Grand Theft Auto 6 as soon as possible (Image via @DESHAWNTEDAILEY)

Many other fans who are eagerly waiting for GTA 6 screenshots asked NikTek not to jinx the moment.

Fans want to enjoy the GTA 6 screenshots with positive vibes (Images via X)

Fans eagerly wait for Rockstar Games to release the first official GTA 6 screenshots

There is no doubt that any GTA 6 screenshots will blow fans’ minds away, similar to the details revealed by the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

As the previously announced 2025 release period quickly approaches, fans want Rockstar Games to release more information about the upcoming game. While a definitive release date is one of the most requested things, fans are also happy to enjoy some screenshots for the time being.

FAQ

When will Rockstar Games release GTA 6?

Per its last official statement, Rockstar Games is scheduled to release Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025. However, the exact date and month are yet to be announced by the gaming studio.

