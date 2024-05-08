5 things to expect from first GTA 6 screenshots

Fans are expecting Rockstar Games to drop some GTA 6 screenshots ahead of its parent company's (Take-Two Interactive) May 2024 earnings call. Reports about the studio making changes to the title's official website have also increased fans' overall excitement, and they now expect to see more images in the Grand Theft Auto series.

Needless to say, there is no way to tell exactly what will be showcased in the GTA 6 screenshots whenever they arrive. However, one can make speculations based on what was shown in Grand Theft Auto 5's screenshots prior to its launch. So, let's take a look at five things to expect from the first GTA 6 in-game images.

Note - This article is purely speculative, and nothing has been officially revealed about the first GTA 6 screenshots yet.

New vehicles and 4 other things to expect from the first GTA 6 screenshots

1) Candid shots of the in-game world

A shot from the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 map will be set in a fictional state named Leonida. It seems to be based on Florida, containing areas likely inspired by the Everglades and the Florida Keys. Moreover, Leonida is even going to feature the iconic Miami-inspired setting — Vice City.

Therefore, we can expect the first GTA 6 screenshots to be candid and show more of the title's in-game world. They could feature NPCs going about their day.

2) The protagonists in action

Lucia and her partner in a store (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first GTA 6 trailer had a few moments featuring female protagonist Lucia and her partner, reportedly named Jason. Hence, Rockstar might give fans another sneak peek at the sequel's lead duo in one of the upcoming screenshots.

For instance, the images could show both or just one of them in action from a mission or general gameplay, just as Michael, Trevor, and Franklin were shown in some pre-release GTA 5 screenshots.

3) New vehicles

Cars at GTA 6's Ocean Drive-inspired area (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first screenshots can offer details about GTA 6's vehicles. Cars, bikes, boats, etc., are an integral part of the series, and quite a few were shown in its debut trailer. However, most of them were returning vehicles from GTA Online.

Therefore, Rockstar Games might tease new cars, bikes, or other automobiles through the first GTA 6 screenshots.

4) Wildlife

Flamingos, alligators, and other wildlife in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Wildlife will also be a part of GTA 6's world as various birds and alligators were featured in the upcoming game's debut trailer. So, fans can expect to see more animals in action in some screenshots.

Moreover, the screenshots might provide a look at the game's possible marine life via underwater shots.

5) Different times of the day/weather

Sunrise in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games can be expected to show off different times of the day through some GTA 6 screenshots. The debut trailer's first few seconds feature a shot that could be of sunrise, showing the skies of Vice City in pink and orange hues.

The shot of an airboat passing through a Florida Everglades-like area in the same video also showcased what looks like sunrise in bright yellow lighting. Considering that, we could get a sneak peek at possible different weather types like rain or thunderstorms, too.

