"Grand Theft Auto 6 platform release update": GTA 6 fans are going wild after seeing latest website updates

GTA 6 fans are going insane with speculations after witnessing the multiple changes made by Rockstar to their official website. The page dedicated to their upcoming game, Grand Theft Auto VI, has seen some interesting updates recently, with a Screens section suddenly popping up out of nowhere. Additionally, a certain data miner found evidence of Rockstar working behind the scenes to update their page.

One such screenshot that was seemingly taken from this same page reveals the supported platforms on which GTA 6 will be released. This was uploaded on X by Besk (@BeskInfinity), a popular figure in the Grand Theft Auto community.

As seen in the above screenshot, the Grand Theft Auto VI official page seemingly added several new sections, including one that lists the supported platforms. However, as mentioned before, the platforms listed here make no sense, as they are:

PlayStation 3

Xbox 360

Games for Windows Live

The funny thing to note here is that two of the platforms mentioned, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, are 17 and 18 years old, respectively. Meanwhile, Games for Windows Live, which has been mistyped as "Games for indos Live," is a defunct Microsoft service that facilitated multiplayer gameplay for many titles (from 2007 to 2014) on PC.

The list of supported platforms seen here is incorrect, as GTA 6 is set to launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and a PC release hasn't been confirmed yet. It can't be proved if this was a screenshot from the official page or not, as the afflicted page doesn't currently have this particular section.

GTA 6 fans couldn't wait to make fun of this, with many users mentioning the old platforms:

GTA 6 fans wouldn't let this one slide

Others mentioned the hilarious typo in Games for Windows Live:

GFWL went inactive almost a decade ago

However, a while ago, Rockstar updated the GTA 6 page with a Screens section, which isn't currently visible either. Naturally, this led to speculations about Rockstar preparing to release the first official Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshots.

A data miner had revealed earlier that Rockstar has been seemingly updating their API for the official Grand Theft Auto 6 page. Several URLs were found in this updated API, with mentions of GTA 6 screenshots and the cover art.

Hype among GTA 6 fans keeps rising amid website updates

With the level of excitement among GTA 6 fans constantly rising, only time will tell if Rockstar is indeed preparing to release the first screenshots for Grand Theft Auto 6. The hype has recently increased considerably after new GTA 6 details came out, revealing interesting details like the actors, release date, how the leaks affected the game, certain features, and more.

