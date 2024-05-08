"GTA 6 screenshots might be up soon" — Fans go crazy as Rockstar makes huge changes to website

Speculations regarding GTA 6 screenshots are at an all-time high following the recent reports of Rockstar Games updating their API. A new GTA 6 page has seemingly also become available on the developer's official website, with one of its multiple sections dedicated to screenshots, labeled as "Screens." Needless to say, the possibility of getting new GTA 6 media in the very near future has excited Grand Theft Auto fans online.

Some fan reactions to the possibility of getting GTA 6 screenshots soon (Images via X)

At the bottom of the seemingly new GTA 6 page in question are specification labels such as Developer, Platform, Rating, and Release Date.

Although these areas are blank as of this writing, fans expect the related details to arrive with the upcoming title's screenshots.

X user @GameRollGTA, who reported about Rockstar Games updating its API, also pointed out that a significant amount of data is being sent on a new GTA 6 page.

Despite the absence of any official announcement from Rockstar regarding GTA 6 screenshots or other details yet, fans of the series are ecstatic as can be inferred from the following reactions on social media:

Fans can't wait to see new GTA 6 snippets (Images via X)

Fans expect GTA 6 screenshots after Rockstar make changes to its website ahead of parent company earnings call

The Screens section on the new GTA 6 page (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, is set to host its Q4 2024 earnings call on May 16, 2024. Fans were quite excited about the event as Rockstar often releases information related to its new titles around them.

The most recent example is the announcement of the first GTA 6 trailer just ahead of Take-Two's November 2023 earnings call. This is why Grand Theft Auto fans were expecting more GTA 6 details ahead of Take-Two's May 2024 earnings call, and the reports of Rockstar making huge changes to their website have only increased that.

Readers are still advised to take rumors and reports of GTA 6 screenshots possibly arriving soon with a grain of salt as no such announcements have been made officially by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive yet.

Have Rockstar Games confirmed a GTA 6 release date?

As of this writing (May 8, 2024), Rockstar Games has not confirmed a concrete GTA 6 release date. However, it should be noted that the game is slated to launch at some point in 2025.

