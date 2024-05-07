"Longest 10 days": GTA 6 fans eagerly await Take-Two Earnings Call

GTA 6 fans seem to be looking forward to the upcoming Take-Two earnings call that's supposed to be held on May 16, 2024, at 11:30 PM (GMT +3). A Redditor named "coconutnutn" started a thread about this earnings call and how they can't wait for it to happen. As expected, several Grand Theft Auto fans responded in the comments.

The Take-Two Q4 2024 earnings call is 10 days away, which seems like a long time for impatient fans. One user made a rather witty comment about it, referring to Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty, which was used as the theme song for the first GTA 6 trailer.

Comment byu/coconutnutn from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

User "sladeshield" said that they simply want some in-game screenshots, as they believe Rockstar won't release another trailer so soon. They also mentioned how fans used to get hyped every time the GTA devs released some screenshots from Grand Theft Auto 5.

Comment byu/coconutnutn from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Some other users mentioned that the "longest 10 days" would be the last 10 days before the release date. The excitement around the game is expected to be at an all-time high during this period. GTA 6 will be released in 2025 for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, although an exact date is currently unknown.

GTA 6 fans seem excited for Take-Two earnings call (1/4) (Image via r/GTA6, Reddit)

Not all fans shared the OP's enthusiasm, however. Many users wrote that nothing is going to happen, with one user named "AnaxesR7" managing to make light of the situation by making a reference to the "Nothing ever happens" meme catchphrase.

GTA 6 fans seem excited for Take-Two earnings call (2/4) (Image via r/GTA6, Reddit)

On the other hand, Redditor "XxRobloxNobxX" reminded everyone that the first trailer was announced right after an earnings conference call. So there's always a chance of something getting announced after this upcoming Take-Two earnings call.

GTA 6 fans seem excited for Take-Two earnings call (3/4) (Image via r/GTA6, Reddit)

One user suggested OP to stop caring too much, which will make time pass by much faster. This made others realize that the first GTA 6 trailer came out a while ago, even though it might still feel like yesterday. It was released in December 2023, and it's almost been six months since then.

GTA 6 fans seem excited for Take-Two earnings call (4/4) (Image via r/GTA6, Reddit)

Fans always expect GTA 6 news from a Take-Two earnings call

This isn't the first time that an upcoming earnings call from Take-Two Interactive has generated this amount of excitement among fans. The publishing company has often revealed some small details, such as a possible release schedule, during such a call. As mentioned before, the first announcement for the trailer came right after an earnings call, which several insiders had predicted.

The May 16 earnings call might also reveal something new, or we might even end up with GTA VI trailer 2. In any case, this is all speculation at the moment, so fans shouldn't take anything for granted.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback