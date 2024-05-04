Top 5 real estate that GTA 6 fans want in the game

Purchasable real estate is among the many things fans want to see in GTA 6. While Rockstar Games is yet to showcase what the next game has in store in this department, a discussion on Reddit initiated by user u/spro24 highlighted some interesting suggestions from fans. In this article, we will be taking a look at the top five real estate GTA 6 fans want in the game.

The properties have been ranked based on upvotes received by comments on the aforementioned Reddit post. Readers should also note that none of the following real estate has been confirmed to be in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game yet.

Vercetti Estate and other top real estate that fans want to see in GTA 6

5) Lebron James' old house in Miami

Fans suggest real estate they want in the next GTA game 1/5 (Image via Reddit: u/ReyDeLaQuesadilla)

Basketball star LeBron James used to own a mansion in Miami's Coconut Grove neighborhood and it is one of the properties that fans want to see in the upcoming title. Rockstar Games has confirmed the return of Vice City in the sequel and the trailer suggests it could be a faithful recreation of Miami.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see if the athlete's former residence gets featured in the GTA 6 map as well.

4) Apartment in Atlantis Condominium

Fans suggest real estate they want in the next GTA game 2/5 (Image via Reddit: u/Nicholas7907)

The Atlantis Condominium is a famous building in Miami with a hole in its middle. As mentioned in the comment above by Reddit user u/Nicholas7907, it appeared in hit 1980s entertainment media like Scarface and Miami Vice, both of which served as big inspirations for GTA Vice City.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games' iteration of the Atlantis Condominium was spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer. However, it remains to be seen if players will be able to buy an apartment in the building.

3) Vercetti Estate

Fans suggest real estate they want in the next GTA game 3/5 (Images via Reddit)

Vercetti Estate is the residence of GTA Vice City's protagonist, Tommy Vercetti, one of the most beloved and unforgettable characters from the GTA series. This was a sprawling property in the 2002 game, with its interior being heavily inspired by Tony Montana's mansion in the movie Scarface.

Its return is not confirmed yet, but that would be a great way to pay tribute to the character who was voiced by Hollywood actor Ray Liotta.

2) Big mansions

Fans suggest real estate they want in the next GTA game 4/5 (Images via Reddit)

A property similar to the mansion whose image was uploaded by u/spro24 is something many fans want to see in GTA 6.

Reddit user u/Searchingformovie1 stated that they would like to get a huge mansion in the upcoming game as opposed to multiple purchasable apartments that GTA Online features. The number of upvotes on their comment also suggests that this is quite a popular opinion.

1) Mar-a-Lago

Fans suggest real estate they want in the next GTA game 5/5 (Images via Reddit: u/Lord199137)

Mar-a-Lago is a resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and the number of upvotes on u/Lord199137's comment suggests that several GTA 6 fans want to see it get featured in the game. Although currently unconfirmed, there are chances of such buildings being included as Rockstar Games often recreates notable real-life properties in their titles.

The GTA 6 leaks also hinted at cities other than just Vice City in the upcoming title's map and it would be quite fun if Rockstar lets players own real estate beyond the Miami-inspired setting in the game.

Click here to view the main Reddit post

FAQ:

What is Leonida in Grand Theft Auto 6?

The GTA 6 map will be set in Leondia, a fictional state, likely inspired by Florida, that features Vice City.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback