6 GTA characters who will never be forgotten for their unprecedented roles

Rockstar Games have showcased their creative prowess with some great GTA characters over the years. In addition to revolutionary gameplay features and detailed virtual worlds, the games from this series are revered for their plot and cast of characters that leave a lasting impression on players' minds. In fact, it is not only the protagonists but also the antagonists that sometimes steal the show.

With the series' next entry, GTA 6, on the horizon, fans would hope for more of the same from Rockstar. Until the highly anticipated sequel comes out, let's take a look at six GTA characters who will never be forgotten for their unprecedented roles.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Big Smoke and five other GTA characters who will never be forgotten for their unprecedented roles

1) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic is possibly the best-written of all GTA characters so far. He is an immigrant in Liberty City on the run from a troubled past but also on a quest for vengeance against a man who betrayed him and his friends in the war.

The Grand Theft Auto 4 protagonist can come off as a hardened individual at first glance, but he possesses a lot of depth and emotion that is put on display as the story progresses further. The variation Niko shows as a character makes him one of the most unforgettable characters from the GTA series.

2) Carl "CJ" Johnson

Carl "CJ" Johnson is the first-ever African-American GTA protagonist and is possibly the most popular of them all. He is beloved within the gaming community for his grit, humor, and overall charismatic personality.

Just like Niko, CJ also goes through a lot of ups and downs as well as betrayals from those close to him. Nevertheless, getting to experience this journey as a player is what makes GTA San Andreas one of the best games in the series.

3) Tommy Vercetti

Tommy's official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti is the protagonist of Rockstar Games' 2002 hit - GTA Vice City. He was voiced by Hollywood actor Ray Liotta and was the first protagonist in the series who could speak.

This allowed Tommy to connect with players on a different level. That being said, it is also his strong personality and skills that rank him among the unforgettable GTA characters of all time.

Vice City is, interestingly, set to return in GTA 6. The title's first trailer showed off bits of it in the first trailer, and fans are now waiting to see more in GTA 6 trailer 2.

4) Big Smoke

As mentioned earlier, it is not always the protagonists that make for memorable GTA characters with GTA San Andreas antagonist, Big Smoke, being a great example of the same.

He is introduced as one of CJ's closest friends at the beginning of the game. However, his involvement in the murder of the former's mother comes off as a shocking revelation. Although betrayals aren't uncommon in the series, Big Smoke's history with the game's lead character made it unique.

5) Frank Tenpenny

Frank Tenpenny's official artwork (Image via GTA Base || Rockstar Games)

Frank Tenpenny is another GTA San Andreas antagonist and he is voiced by legendary Hollywood actor Samuel L. Jackson. He is a corrupt cop with a lot of power and tries to make CJ's life a living hell in any way possible, which he succeeds in doing more often than not.

Frank Tenpenny is also somewhat responsible for Big Smoke turning on his gang, making for a really infuriating character who ranks among the best antagonists in the GTA series so far.

6) Trevor Philips

Trevor's official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Trevor Philips is one of the three protagonists in GTA 5 and is by far the most unhinged of all GTA characters so far. He is more of an anti-hero, guilty of committing several questionable acts.

However, this is exactly what makes Trevor unforgettable, especially the fact that he brutally murders GTA 4 The Lost and Damned protagonist, Johnny Klebitz, during his proper introduction.

