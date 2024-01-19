5 of the worst GTA antagonists that didn't justify the role

The GTA series is renowned for having introduced a plethora of unforgettable protagonists, such as CJ, Tommy Vercetti, Niko Bellic, and more. However, the games also have a long history of having some of the most interesting villains in any video game. Even some of the side characters from the franchise have become fan favorites among the community.

On the other end, there are also those characters who are hard to remember, either because they were incredibly boring or because they simply didn't contribute as much to the story. This article explores some of the least interesting villains from the GTA games who didn't do justice to their roles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 most boring GTA villains who didn't have an impact on the plots

1) Massimo Torini

The main antagonist in GTA Liberty City Stories is one of the most forgettable villains in the entire Grand Theft Auto series. The story itself was geared more toward the protagonist, Toni Cipriani. It explored his relationship with his boss, Salvatore Leone, and the Leone Crime Family.

As such, the main antagonists don't play a major part in the story. With just two mission appearances, Torini has the fewest physical appearances of any major villain in the series. He's also the only main villain who never talks to the protagonist directly.

2) Jerry Martinez

Besides being annoying, Jerry Martinez from GTA Vice City Stories feels unconvincing. Despite his treachery and subsequent threats, he feels like a complete clown, and it's hard to take him seriously. Throughout the story, he only poses as an annoyance and only ever causes minor inconveniences.

It feels as if Rockstar tried to make players take him more seriously when he kidnaps Louise. However, even then, he's not the one who kills her. He is easily overshadowed by the Mendez brothers, especially Armando Mendez, who is more imposing and has more impact on the storyline.

3) Rocco Pelosi

Rocco Pelosi is introduced quite early on in GTA's expansion, The Ballad of Gay Tony, but he doesn't play the role of a convincing villain. He's more of an annoyance and never poses a real threat despite being the secondary antagonist in the story.

Throughout TBoGT, he only appears as a sidekick to his uncle and is never seen after his uncle dies. He even reappears in Grand Theft Auto 5, where he plays a similarly insignificant role before being killed off by Michael. When it comes to characters in GTA 6, Rockstar should introduce more interesting villains that have more significance in the plot.

4) Devin Weston

Rockstar made Devin Weston so eccentric that much of his act appears exaggerated. He would've made for an interesting side character, but to put him on the pedestal of the main antagonist feels like a bit too much.

In the end, especially with the Deathwish ending where he is killed, Weston merely poses an obstacle for the protagonists. He doesn't even seem slightly intimidating and ends up being one of the most boring antagonists in the Grand Theft Auto series.

5) Steve Haines

The problem with the Grand Theft Auto 5 antagonists is that they suddenly appear in the picture out of nowhere and start posing problems for the heroes. This is why they are viewed as annoyances. Much like Devin Weston, Steve Haines doesn't have much of an impact on the story and is viewed as a mere hurdle for the heroes to overcome.

While he definitely ends up being one of the most annoying and hated villains in the franchise, he isn't a particularly intimidating one. In comparison, Officer Tenpenny, another corrupt law enforcement officer in the franchise, is one of the most popular antagonists in the GTA series.

