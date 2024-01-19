5 of the best GTA 6 trailer remakes so far, ranked

Rockstar has struck gold with the GTA 6 trailer, as it has broken several records and made the internet go crazy. Since its release on December 5, 2023, many people have recreated the trailer in various ways, whether through another Grand Theft Auto title, a different game entirely, or even in real life. A great deal of work has gone into making these remakes, many of which are remarkably accurate.

Most have also made hilarious changes, such as replacing Lucia with Catalina for the San Andreas remake. With all these GTA 6 remade trailers in mind, here's a list of the best ones out there, ranked according to how good they are or how much effort the makers put in.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five best GTA 6 trailer remakes spotted so far

5) Hyundai Motorsport

The Hyundai Motorsport remake of the GTA 6 trailer is the latest one on this list, and it comes off as the most surprising. The idea of a rally team remaking a video game trailer would have seemed absurd even a while ago, but it's now a reality thanks to Grand Theft Auto 6's immense popularity.

The racing team created the video, titled Grand Test Auto XXIV, in reference to WRC 2024, using drone shots, racing montages, and the drivers and crew improvising several scenes from the trailer. It's goofy and impressive at the same time, and just goes to show their creativity.

4) Red Dead Redemption 2

The GTA 6 trailer has also been recreated in Red Dead Redemption 2, another iconic Rockstar title. This video by 'HotSkill3' on Reddit recreates several portions of the original video and replaces it with sections from the RDR2 map. This ends up showing the massive contrast between the 19th-century Wild West and the 21st-century East Coast.

Locations like the prison and the Everglades-like region have been replaced with the Sisika Penitentiary and the Bayou Nwa, respectively. The video focuses on Arthur Morgan as the central character and features some of his memorable dialogues.

3) GTA San Andreas

The San Andreas version of the GTA 6 trailer is one of the most impressive ones, especially since it was made completely on mobile, according to ARAVALGTA, the creator. The video replaces Jason and Lucia with Claude and Catalina, respectively, but CJ and Big Smoke also make an appearance.

Everything else seems spot-on, and much like the RDR2 trailer, it replaces several locations from the new game with that of San Andreas, like Area 69, for instance.

2) GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto 6 is going to be set in Vice City, so it's only fitting that the GTA 6 trailer is compared to the old Vice City games from the 3D Universe. The Vice City Stories version was made by popular Grand Theft Auto content creator ZacCoxTV, whereas the Vice City version was made by Future Games Show (FGS).

Both videos show off the iconic locations of the 3D Universe rendition of Vice City, such as Vice Beach, Malibu Club, Ocean Drive, the Air Base, and more. The technological and graphical differences between the two worlds are made clear in the videos, and they are staggering.

1) Minecraft

YouTuber and Minecraft content creator Boranium Art is attempting to remake the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in Minecraft, and the result is astounding. Although this hasn't been finished at the moment, it's still one of the best examples of the trailer being remade in another game. They've shared several scenes from the upcoming trailer, and there's no doubt that it required a painstaking amount of work.

Not only did they make the scenes from the trailer with buildings and other structures, but they also added custom skins. One of the most impressive scenes is the nighttime view of Vice City from above, which alone took four days to finish. While the world was made in Minecraft, the animations were made using an external application.

