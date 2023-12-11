Fan remakes GTA 6 trailer in Red Dead Redemption 2

The GTA 6 trailer has become one of the most popular video game trailers in history. It has broken several records since its launch on December 5, 2023. Fans have been scrutinizing and analyzing every aspect of the video as they try to find clues and details about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Some have even 'remade' the trailer in their own style, using other games.

The latest remake of a similar tune comes from Reddit, where a user copied the style in Red Dead Redemption 2, another hugely successful Rockstar Games title. Here's a breakdown of the trailer and how similar it is to the Grand Theft Auto VI one.

GTA 6 trailer remade with Red Dead Redemption 2 official clips

The fan-made trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 was made by a Redditor named 'HotSkill3' and posted on the r/GTA6 subreddit. It's shorter than the official GTA 6 trailer, running one minute and five seconds, but it uses the same theme song — Tom Perry's Love is a Long Road.

Several scenes in the remade trailer are taken directly from some of the official Red Dead Redemption 2 ones. This includes one at the very beginning itself, where Dutch breaks Arthur out of jail, one where the gang jumps onto a train, and more.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer starts with an evening shot of Leonida, with a massive prison in the background. It then moves to the inside of the structure, where fans get to see the first glimpse of Lucia, one of the protagonists. In comparison, the fan-made trailer shows some cinematics of the Sisika Penitentiary.

In another scene from the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, Rockstar shows their version of the Everglades, a swampy region in Florida. Red Dead Redemption 2 has a wetlands area called the Bayou Nwa, which is in the Lemoyne territory. The fan-made RDR2 trailer compares this region with the Everglades-like swamps of Leonida.

An iconic moment from the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer is when it shows the Vice City beaches. It reveals the massive skyline of the city and proves just how big the Vice City map in GTA 6 is. To contrast this with RDR2, HotSkill3 used a skyline shot of Saint Denis, but the city is quite smaller in comparison.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.