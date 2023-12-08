Fans recreate GTA 6 trailer using Vice City and Vice City Stories, generating a buzz on the internet

Rockstar released the first trailer for GTA 6 on December 5, 2023, and since then, it has been circulating all over the internet. It has broken several records and has been talked about constantly as fans continue to analyze and dissect various details from the 90-second clip. They're even attempting to imitate it now.

FutureGamesShow and ZacCoxTV have each created their own version of the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. What's surprising, though, is that GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories, two 3D Universe games, were used to create them. With that in mind, let's take a look at these remakes.

GTA 6 trailer remade using Vice City and Vice City Stories

Popular GTA YouTuber and content creator ZacCoxTV made the above video. He recreated the Grand Theft Auto VI trailer mostly with Vice City Stories, the last game set in Vice City, which was released in 2006. Zac begins his trailer by comparing the bridge seen in the beginning with Vice City's Island Bridge, which connects the two major islands in the game with Starfish Island.

He then shows off Lucia in prison and compares it to the National Guard base in Vice City Stories. The GTA 6 characters are swapped with ones from Vice City or some random NPCs. These include Victor, Lance Vance, Jerry Martinez, Tommy Vercetti, and even Claude from Grand Theft Auto 3. He also compares some of the cars and includes a few cutscenes.

Next up, there's a video from Future Games Show (FGS). Similar to the last one, this one begins with a comparison of the beaches, with the old Vice City beach appearing deserted from above. They attempted to recreate it shot for shot, and they also used the National Guard base to imitate the prison's barbed wire fence from Grand Theft Auto VI.

To replicate the nightclub scenes in the official trailer, FGS added several clips of the iconic Malibu Club. Some of the comparisons are downright hilarious, such as the woman in a bikini flaunting her impressive hair and earring physics being compared to a poorly-detailed NPC from Vice City.

A major difference that both these trailers highlight is the beach and skyline of the Vice City map. The 3D Universe rendition seems tiny and almost deserted compared to the gigantic and densely populated cityscape of Vice City in GTA 6. In the older games, the NPC and characters were blurry, and the environment looked almost cartoonish.

Both fan-made GTA 6 trailers highlight how far the Grand Theft Auto franchise has progressed in two decades. The technological and graphical innovations of the current era make the HD Universe rendition of Vice City look extremely lifelike. When Vice City came out in 2002, it wasn't the most graphically intense game on the market.

That said, with Grand Theft Auto 4, Rockstar started to push the boundaries of what video game graphics and worlds can look like. This continued with every subsequent release, whether it was Grand Theft Auto 5 or RDR2. Now, the GTA 6 trailer showcases even more advancements, and fans can't wait to see how the game will look when it comes out.

