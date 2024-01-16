GTA 6 trailer is getting completely recreated in Minecraft, expected to be released in 2024

The first official GTA 6 trailer was released on December 5, 2023, and it took the gaming world by storm. Since then, many have showcased their creativity by recreating it in other titles. Another one of these recreation videos is expected to be released in 2024, with this Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer being made in Minecraft by X user @BoraniumArt.

Although the work is seemingly still in progress, the user has uploaded bits from their project, showcasing scenes from the trailer that have been recreated using Minecraft assets. In fact, the latest one was posted on X just a few hours ago, as of this writing.

X user plans to completely recreate GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft

Expand Tweet

On December 12, 2023, X user @BoraniumArt announced that they will be making the GTA 6 trailer in Minecraft. Screenshots uploaded with the tweet above exhibit recreations of some scenes from the upcoming title's debut trailer.

However, @BoraniumArt has now started uploading videos featuring portions from the recreation that capture the look and feel of the original Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer. The most recent video tweeted by the X user showcases the part where GTA 6's Lucia and her partner (allegedly the second protagonist, Jason) are seen driving away in a red Declasse Tulip.

Expand Tweet

Another video, uploaded on January 15, 2024, showcases a recreation of the original trailer's shot featuring Vice City's iteration of Miami's Venetian Islands.

Expand Tweet

@BoraniumArt also posted an image that provided a side-by-side comparison of this bit and how it looked when they started working on it.

Expand Tweet

Reactions to the same expressed anticipation for the full trailer, which is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

Some reactions to @BoraniumArt's Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer recreation (Images via X)

As stated earlier, fans have also recreated the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in titles like Grand Theft Auto 4 and 5. However, Minecraft is a very different game altogether. That said, @BoraniumArt has clarified that while the recreation was made in Minecraft, it was rendered using external software.

Expand Tweet

Besides this Minecraft trailer recreation, Grand Theft Auto fans also expect Rockstar Games to reveal more interesting details this year before GTA 6 releases on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you play Minecraft regularly? Yes No 0 votes