GTA 6 leaks seemingly hinting at the influence of Red Dead Redemption 2 separate the fanbase

Despite the release of an official trailer, the GTA 6 leaks from September 2022 are still the main source of information about the title's possible gameplay features. Interestingly, the leaked footage suggested that the next Grand Theft Auto installment could have a lot of influence from Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), Rockstar Games' 2018 release. This has many in the gaming community excited, but there are also a few on the other end of the spectrum.

Those in the former category believe that it could help GTA 6 in delivering more immersive gameplay. Meanwhile, the latter fears that making the game too realistic could render it tedious and too far away from the classic Grand Theft Auto experience.

GTA 6 leaks suggesting RDR2-like gameplay elements have some fans concerned

Reddit user u/RawSteakLover made a post on the platform saying those against GTA 6 being like Red Dead Redemption 2 would be disappointed. They talked about GTA 6 leaks showing elements from RDR2 being carried over, stating that the former would be as much of a sequel to the latter as it would be to GTA 5.

An example of this is the RDR2-like limited weapon-carrying capacity suggested by GTA 6 leaks. Notably, many are optimistic about such potential influences in the next Grand Theft Auto as can be inferred from the following comments:

Some comments in favor of the RDR2 influence (Images via Reddit)

However, the counterargument to this, as mentioned earlier, is the possibility of GTA 6 gameplay being rendered less fun.

Views of those against GTA 6 being influenced by RDR2 (Images via Reddit)

That said, it should be noted that the leaked footage belonged to an early phase of GTA 6 development, and therefore, anything showcased by it is subject to change before the final release.

In a nutshell, GTA 6 leaks hinting at the inclusion of some RDR2-like gameplay elements doesn't necessarily mean it would have the same gameplay. The developer can make changes or evolve certain mechanics. Exactly how the long-awaited sequel turns out remains to be seen.

The next GTA 6 trailer is expected to showcase gameplay features but we have no idea when it will come out. Rumors suggest that it might drop very shortly; however, Rockstar Games haven't yet indicated anything of that sort.

FAQ:

On which platforms will GTA 6 be available at launch?

GTA 6 will be available on current-gen consoles, that is PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, at launch in 2025.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback