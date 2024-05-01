The gaming community has been busy discussing what they would like to see in GTA 6. However, there are a few things that the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel would be better off without. Some of them barely contribute towards the overall gameplay and the others can be incredibly annoying. Such things have plagued previous titles in the series so the sequel should avoid them.

In this article, we will take a look at 10 unnecessary features that GTA 6 would be better off without. That being said, readers should note that this list is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Futuristic weapons and 9 other unnecessary features that GTA 6 would be better off without

1) Stealth mode

Franklin in stealth mode (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Rockstar Games introduced a stealth mode in GTA 5 that replaced the crouching mechanic. Although it is an interesting concept, players can easily go without using it at all, especially in the title's multiplayer.

2) Car refueling

While neither the GTA 6 gameplay leak nor its official trailer has showcased a car refueling mechanic, there are rumors about its inclusion. Such a mechanic could easily become very annoying due to the nature of this franchise's gameplay.

3) Altering other players of one's activity

GTA Online sell mission alert notification (Image via YouTube/TGG)

GTA Online players get notified when someone in the same session as them begins a sell mission. This is one of the most hated features in GTA Online as it promotes griefing and shouldn't be a part of the sequel's potential online mode.

4) Futuristic vehicles

The Oppressor MK II is a flying bike (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games dabbled in futuristic sci-fi elements with GTA Online, introducing some weaponized vehicles that could fly. Although they have their uses, most fans dislike them as such vehicles have no place in a Grand Theft Auto setting.

5) Futuristic weapons

GTA Online's futuristic weapons (Image via Rockstar Games)

The issues with futuristic GTA Online vehicles also apply to futuristic weapons like the Railgun, Up-n-Atomizer, Unholy Hellbringer, and the Widowmaker. They might be fun but the core themes of this franchise lie in realistic grounded stories that are among the things fans wish to see in GTA 6.

6) Yoga

Michael performing Yoga in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

Yoga was introduced as an optional side activity in GTA 5 story mode but it barely contributes to the gameplay and is a boring, sluggish feature. Instead of designing such gimmicky mechanics for the next title, it would be better if Rockstar focused on making its gameplay fresh and exciting.

7) Car wash

Car wash feature in GTA 4 (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

The car wash is another gimmick that might add to the realism and immersion but has no practical use in the game. While it helps in getting your dirty car cleaned, the same can be done much faster at a vehicle mod shop.

8) Constant notifications

GTA Online notifications get triggered instantly upon joining a session (Image via YouTube/Nelmzey)

GTA Online players get bombarded with unnecessary notifications, phone calls, and texts every time upon joining an online session. These clutter the screen and are among the most infuriating things about the game. Needless to say, there is no reason why such a feature should return in GTA 6.

9) Inflated economy

An example of GTA Online's inflation (Image via YouTube/Digital Car Addict)

GTA Online's economy is all over the place and even some of the basic items cost millions of dollars. Instead of carrying this forward, GTA 6 should have realistic pricing for vehicles and other commodities.

10) Large empty spaces in the map

Los Santos is just a small part of GTA 5's map (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5's map is big but a large chunk of it is barren land or mountains where players hardly spend any time. GTA 6's map is rumored to be even bigger but better utilization of the available space is much more important than size.

FAQ:

Will GTA 6 release on last-gen consoles?

The chances of Rockstar releasing GTA 6 on last-gen consoles, like the PS4 and Xbox One, are extremely low. As of this writing, the game has only been announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

