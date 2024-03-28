5 forgotten features that should return in GTA 6

Rockstar has left behind several forgotten features in the GTA series, and these deserve to return in Grand Theft Auto 6. This includes some revolutionary features in the 3D Universe games, like the ability to maintain your body fat and muscle in GTA San Andreas, or the Vigilante missions that are found in several past Grand Theft Auto titles.

Some of the more obscure forgotten features, like basketball, can also be brought forward and expanded upon in the next game. As the most hyped entry in the series, GTA 6 should reimplement these forgotten features, which will ensure that it's the most expansive and ambitious Rockstar Games title to date.

It should be noted that most of these features are from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, as it's often considered the most feature-rich game in the series.

5 forgotten features that Rockstar should add in GTA 6

1) Vigilante missions

The Vigilante missions have been a mainstay in all the 3D Universe titles, starting with GTA 3. It was expanded upon in San Andreas, as the game has several types of military and law enforcement vehicles that can be used during these jobs. Rockstar perfected it in GTA 4, where you can even walk out of the police vehicles to take down armed suspects hiding in a particular location.

However, Grand Theft Auto 5 appears to have left out this much-needed side mission, along with a slew of other forgotten features. GTA 6 needs to reintroduce the Vigilante missions like they were in Grand Theft Auto 4, or improve it further with a better progression system.

2) Burglary missions

The Burglary missions are a unique offering from San Andreas where you can break into any household and steal all their expensive stuff. The only thing you need to pull this off is a black Boxville, or a BoxBurg as known in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition remaster.

This is a fun way to practice your stealth skills in San Andreas, which, unfortunately, was never reintroduced in any of its predecessors. This is largely because stealth is one of the many forgotten features in the HD Universe games. Although GTA 5 reintroduced suppressors, the stealth mechanic is a bit clumsy and rarely utilized.

3) Basketball

Basketball is one of the most obscure features from GTA San Andreas that many fans have never tried out. It's quite unpopular because of how boring and pointless it is. You just attempt to shoot the ball inside the basket in an empty court. However, this wasn't always supposed to be like this.

According to the leftover code in the game files, Rockstar initially wanted a more advanced 1v1 gameplay mechanic, which ended up being part of the GTA San Andreas removed content. There have been rumors about this forgotten feature being reimplemented in Grand Theft Auto 6, but there's no concrete proof yet.

4) Maintaining muscle/fat

One of the most advanced features in San Andreas is the ability to maintain the player character's body fat and muscle levels by eating and working out. If you eat too much junk food, you'll get fat, but if you don't eat at all, you'll keep getting skinnier and eventually die of hunger. Meanwhile, working out at gyms means that you can raise your stamina and lose fat, or lift weights and gain muscle.

This feature isn't just cosmetic, but it affects gameplay as well. A fat CJ will get tired easily and he won't be able to jump over certain obstacles, whereas a skinnier CJ will have more stamina. A strong and muscular CJ, on the other hand, will have higher melee damage. When it comes to forgotten features from GTA San Andreas that Rockstar needs to bring back, this is definitely one of the best ones.

5) Fighting styles

CJ can learn different fighting styles or martial arts moves from the various gyms in San Andreas. This includes boxing, Muay Thai, and Kung Fu, in Los Santos, Las Venturas, and San Fierro, respectively. These fighting moves give him a clear advantage in melee combat, which was otherwise quite rudimentary.

This has also been left out as one of several forgotten features in the series. However, with HD Universe animations and mechanics, Grand Theft Auto 6 could implement an extremely sophisticated melee combat system if it were to have different fighting styles.

