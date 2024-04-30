5 of the best GTA 6 fan suggestions highlighting much-needed features

Discussions related to Rockstar Games' upcoming title, GTA 6, are very common in the gaming community. While they range from a wide variety of topics, among the most popular ones are gameplay features that the highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel should have. As of this writing, only a single trailer has been released for the game and it, albeit very intriguing, didn't showcase any features in detail.

These things might be introduced via future trailers, but until then, let's take a look at five of the best GTA 6 fan suggestions highlighting much-needed features. Needless to say, none of them have been confirmed to be a part of the game yet.

Listening to music on foot and four more of the best GTA 6 fan suggestions highlighting much-needed features

1) Better police

Fans want better police in the next Grand Theft Auto (Image via Reddit)

Improved police behavior is among the most highly requested features for the upcoming game. Reddit user u/DOUGL4S1 also suggested the same while responding to a post by u/SpinninRadar.

They proposed that the police in GTA 6 should only try to pull players over at a one-star wanted level and charge a fine or give a warning. This would add to the realism factor of the game and be a much-needed shift from the trigger-happy cops in GTA 5.

2) More enterable buildings

Reddit user u/tylerdurden919 wants more enterable buildings in GTA 6 (Image via Reddit)

Another highly requested feature for the next Grand Theft Auto installment is the inclusion of more enterable buildings. GTA 5's map despite being big and detailed feels less immersive due to the absence of even the most basic accessible interiors like restaurants.

Interestingly, bits of debug code spotted in the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks did hint at the sequel possibly having many enterable buildings. However, an official confirmation for the same is yet to arrive.

3) Listening to music on foot

Headphones can be an interesting feature if added (Image via Reddit)

Music is one of the best things in a Grand Theft Auto title. Unfortunately, the way players listen to it in the series has failed to evolve as the in-game radio is only accessible when inside a vehicle.

Letting players listen to music on foot is, hence, a much-needed change that GTA 6 needs to implement and Reddit user u/Spirited-Let-1717 has suggested the inclusion of headphones for this.

4) Online cross-play

Reddit user u/Comprehensive-Bee714 wants to see cross-play in GTA 6 among other things (Image via Reddit)

Although yet to be confirmed, Grand Theft Auto 6 having its very own multiplayer mode like GTA Online is quite likely. Fans also expect it to be a significant improvement over the current game and one of the features that would contribute towards this is a cross-play option.

Modern competitive multiplayers, like Call of Duty, have cross-play and as Rockstar's next title will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch, online cross-play should be allowed between them.

5) Tommy Vercetti Easter Egg

Jason is GTA 6's alleged second protagonist (Image via Reddit)

Grand Theft Auto 6's map will be set in Leondia, a fictional state that is home to Vice City. The latter is one of the most popular locations in the series and is likely remembered best from the 2002 hit - GTA Vice City.

Since this city is going to be featured in the series' next installment, a Tommy Vercetti Easter Egg, possibly in the form of an obtainable outfit as suggested by u/goopgoop221, would be a great tribute to the 2002 title's protagonist.

FAQs on Grand Theft Auto 6

1) Who is playing Lucia in Grand Theft Auto 6?

Manni L. Perez is heavily rumored to be playing Lucia in GTA 6 but Rockstar Games haven't officially announced the protagonist's actor as of this writing.

2) When will Grand Theft Auto 6 release?

Grand Theft Auto 6 will release at some point in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Sadly, an exact release date hasn't been announced yet.

Check out more Grand Theft Auto 6 related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback