"this sh** fire brooo": GTA 6 community reacts to a fan-made animation for the game

Reddit user u/kanvas_kuts uploaded a short animated clip they created for GTA 6. It features a static top-down shot of a table with a bunch of items on it like Pisswasser beer bottles, cash, cigarettes, a pistol, some bullets, and a phone with the upcoming title's trailer playing on it. A yellow note can also be seen in the shot with a lipstick mark and the text "See you in Vice City" written on it.

The Grand Theft Auto community looks very impressed with this fan-made animation. Here are a few notable reactions to the same:

Fan reactions to the animated video 1/3 (Images via Reddit)

Some also appreciated the quality of u/kanvas_kuts' animation by joking about it being an official teaser.

Fan reactions to the animated video 2/3 (Images via Reddit)

Interestingly, few of the bullets on the table are set in a way that they form a "VI" which is the Roman numeral for the number six. This detail was also picked up by some viewers on Reddit.

Fan reactions to the animated video 3/3 (Images via Reddit)

Fan-made animated video impresses GTA 6 community while they wait for the next trailer

Content such as the fan-made animation in question is keeping the Grand Theft Auto community entertained. However, they are now eagerly anticipating the release of GTA 6 trailer 2. Unfortunately, Rockstar Games haven't revealed when that might finally arrive.

The studio dropped the upcoming title's first official trailer in December 2023 showcasing a few things about it. A character from the trailer that led to the long-running Florida Joker controversy is also featured in u/kanvas_kuts' animation.

Whether that character will play an integral role in the game's story remains to be seen. More details on the plot might be showcased in the next trailer along with some gameplay features. Although fans are expecting new mechanics, there are also some features that they want Rockstar to bring back in GTA 6.

There are rumors about more information dropping close to Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call which is planned for May 16, 2024. But no such official announcements have been made by Rockstar or Take-Two as of this writing.

FAQ:

When will GTA 6 be released?

The next Grand Theft Auto installment is planned to be released in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. That said, a concrete GTA 6 release date hasn't been revealed yet.

