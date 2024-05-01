GTA 6 fans want Rockstar to bring back GTA 4's most underrated feature

While it is a tradition for Rockstar Games to bring old features back to new titles, fans want one iconic thing from Grand Theft Auto 4 to return in GTA 6. Split Sides Comedy Club, popularly known as the Comedy Club, is one of the most underrated establishments in the 2008 title.

In a recent thread on the r/GTA6 subreddit, fans were discussing its return in Grand Theft Auto 6 and which comedians Rockstar Games should also bring to the game.

GTA 6 fans want a comedy club similar to Grand Theft Auto 4

On May 1, 2024, Redditor u/AnimeGokuSolos asked the fans if they wanted comedy clubs from Grand Theft Auto 4 to return to GTA 6's Vice City. Needless to say, a majority of players replied positively.

Citing the example of the theater shows in Red Dead Redemption 2, one user named R3gles032 (u/Lopsided_Doubt2178) said:

“Seeing how the theatre shows are well portrayed in RDR 2 and the interactions the player can have during them, I'd say it’s a good idea if they bring these back IMO.”

The first trailer showed many Florida buildings that also included entertainment establishments, so the return of comedy clubs could be a possibility. However, nothing can be taken for sure until the release of the GTA 6 trailer 2 or the game itself.

Another user named Dylan (u/Wutanghang) stated that Lazlow Jones should return to GTA 6:

“I want Lazlow on the radio again (I know he left Rockstar)”

Here’s what some others said about the suggestion:

Fans want comedy clubs to be a thing in Grand Theft Auto 6

More to know about the comedy club in Grand Theft Auto 4

The Split Sides Comedy Club is a hidden gem in the map of Grand Theft Auto 4. You can find it in the heart of Liberty City in Star Junction. It hosts standup comedy shows by Ricky Gervais, Katt Williams, and Frankie Boyle (all real-life comedians).

While the game was not installable for some players, you can now install the latest GTA 4 update and enjoy the comedy shows solo or with in-game friends.

