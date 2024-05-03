When can fans expect the next GTA 6 trailer? Possibilities explored

Gamers are now used to seeing fans of the GTA franchise speculating on social media about when the next GTA 6 trailer might be released. Rockstar Games dropped the first official trailer of the much anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel back in December 2023. While it quenched fans' thirst for details on the upcoming game for some time, they are now eagerly waiting for the next trailer and everything it will showcase.

Interestingly, GTA 6's second trailer is heavily rumored to drop later this month as Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) has an earnings call planned in the coming weeks. However, if nothing happens in May 2024, fans can expect the next GTA 6 trailer to arrive by September, as a big GTA Online Summer Update has been confirmed.

Note - This article is purely speculative and no release date or window for the next GTA 6 trailer has been officially announced yet.

Speculating a possible release window for the next GTA 6 trailer

Take-Two Interactive will host its Q4 2024 earnings call on May 16, 2024. Such events are held multiple times a year, and the official announcement of the first GTA 6 trailer came right before Take-Two's November 2023 earnings call. This is why fans are expecting something similar this month, and this isn't completely out of the realm of possibility.

In fact, Take-Two's revenue expectations for Fiscal Year 2025 suggest that the GTA 6 release date might fall within the first half of next year. If that is true, releasing a second trailer now would allow Rockstar Games time to utilize other marketing methods in the following months.

They also have dropped separate gameplay and multiplayer trailers of recent titles. Therefore, releasing the next GTA 6 trailer in May provides a decent gap for more potential trailers arriving later in 2024.

A shot of Vice City from the first trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

That being said, relatively recent Rockstar Games titles, like GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, have witnessed a gap of almost a year between their first and second trailers. Hence, the studio might release screenshots instead of GTA 6 trailer 2 or even nothing at all this time around.

Nevertheless, it should also be noted that the first GTA 6 trailer releasing around GTA Online's The Chop Shop Update did wonders for the latter. A GTA Online Summer Update has also been announced. It has no release date yet, but summer updates for multiplayer typically launch in June, July, or August.

So it is quite possible that Rockstar might look to benefit from GTA 6's popularity once again by releasing something related to it close to the Summer Update. In a nutshell, fans can likely expect the next GTA 6 trailer to be released by September 2024. But once again, it is important to note that this is just a speculated window.

FAQ:

What is Leonida in GTA 6?

Leonida is a fictional state where the GTA 6 map will be set. Notably, it is home to Vice City, one of the most iconic locations in the series.

