"Jason and Lucia kill each other at the end": GTA 6 fans speculate possible story endings

Among the various topics the fanbase often discusses, possible GTA 6 ending scenarios are frequent. Reddit user Environmental_Tie848 uploaded a screenshot from a Google search about how Bonnie and Clyde, reportedly the inspiration behind the upcoming game's protagonists, were shot to death by the cops and asked fans if something like that could be how GTA 6 could end.

Interestingly, some believe that if not both protagonists, i.e., Lucia and her partner, allegedly named Jason, at least one of them, could end up dying.

Fans have some interesting suggestions about how the next GTA might end (Image via Reddit)

Few also questioned what would happen to the post-game content if both GTA 6 story mode protagonists died at the end. An interesting suggestion was that the game would load back to a save point right before the final mission, an option explored by other titles.

Some think the conclusion would take you to a previous point in the game (Images via Reddit)

Reddit user Tahanerino2005 also had an intriguing theory about how things might play out leading up to Grand Theft Auto 6's ending:

You may even get to choose the ending (Image via Reddit: u/Tahanerino2005)

Some fans also chipped in with hilarious ideas about how players would continue playing Grand Theft Auto 6 if both lead characters died:

Fan speculation about GTA 6's ending has gone in many directions (Images via Reddit)

However, some think that the game wrapping up with both the lead characters dying would be predictable.

Rockstar might have a Bonnie and Clyde ending with a twist (Images via Reddit)

Some fans think both GTA 6 protagonists could die at the end whereas others believe that would be predictable

The upcoming title's leaked footage showed a male and female playable protagonist duo with several insiders suggesting that they could be inspired by real-life criminals Bonnie and Clyde. This is why some in the fanbase believe that the game's story could also be similar to that of the criminal duo.

Nevertheless, a section believes such an ending would be too predictable, and that the story of GTA 6's Lucia and her partner won't be an exact copy of Bonnie and Clyde's. Hence, there is a possibility of Rockstar Games switching things up as the criminal duo's tale is quite well known.

That being said, readers should note that nothing concrete is known about the title's plot as of this writing. All ending ideas are based on fan theories or rumors and they should wait for an official GTA 6 announcement from Rockstar or additional trailers to learn more.

FAQ:

When did the GTA 6 development footage leak?

Around 90 video clips of the upcoming game's development footage were leaked in September 2022. Some fans were skeptical about it initially, but Rockstar soon confirmed the footage as authentic.

