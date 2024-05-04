Big GTA 6 announcement seems imminent as Rockstar cleans their Instagram

A big GTA 6 announcement might be on its way as Rockstar Games has reportedly removed several posts from their Instagram feed. X user @GTAVInewz uploaded two screenshots of the developer's official Instagram page with one showing over four thousand posts and the other just 14, which is the case right now. However, it cannot be confirmed if the former image is completely legitimate.

Many fans have also pointed out that Rockstar did this back in December 2023 after the first GTA 6 trailer released, and they believe that this isn't anything new. That being said, if what @GTAVInewz claims is true, the developer might be gearing up for a major GTA 6 announcement in the near future.

Rockstar Games reportedly cleaning their Instagram page sparks rumors of a big GTA 6 announcement

Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has an earnings call scheduled for May 16, 2024. This has been the reason behind rumors of a big GTA 6 announcement this month or in the very near future for a while. Rockstar reportedly cleaning their Instagram, as claimed by @GTAVInewz in the post above, suggests the same.

For those unaware, the developer announced the first GTA 6 trailer just ahead of Take-Two's November 2023 earnings call. This is why quite a few are expecting something similar close to the next earnings call.

If @GTAVInewz's claim is true, Rockstar could be planning to announce the release date of the next GTA 6 trailer. It could also be official screenshots instead, as the developer doesn't usually drop two trailers of a new title this close to one another.

However, there is also the possibility of nothing happening at all. As mentioned earlier, a few stated that Rockstar had cleaned their Instagram a long time ago.

Some fan reactions to the report in question (Images via X)

Hence, readers should take the claim with a grain of salt and wait for an official GTA 6 announcement from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive about the upcoming title's release date, additional trailers, or any other related information.

FAQ:

Have Rockstar Games confirmed a release date for GTA 6?

As of this writing, that is May 4, 2024, Rockstar Games hasn't announced a concrete GTA 6 release date. That being said, the title is slated for launch at some point in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

