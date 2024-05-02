GTA 6 fans find another exciting detail from trailer 1 ahead of trailer 2

GTA 6 fans are still analyzing the first trailer for the game in great detail as they eagerly await the next one. Interestingly, they've managed to spot an exciting new detail from the 90-second video that has most of the community impressed. The Grand Theft Auto VI trailer came out on December 5, 2023, and fans have dissected almost every part of it. So far, they've found several fascinating details in it, such as returning cars, NPCs, and more.

The latest detail, however, is related to the behavior of the NPCs, which GTA 6 fans believe might be related to the AI patent rumors surrounding the upcoming game.

GTA 6 fans spot interesting detail related to NPCs in trailer

A GTA 6 fan recently made a post on the r/GTA6 subreddit about the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, as they spotted a fascinating detail that many of us seemingly missed. They pointed out this particular scene from the trailer, as seen in the above embed, where three women are walking past a man on the streets who seems to be begging.

Most fans have already noticed this particular man because of his pet iguana, which is one of the many different animals seen in the GTA 6 trailer. However, what many might have missed is how one of the women moves. She seems to be crossing her leg and moving away in order to avoid tripping into the man.

The animation of this seems quite seamless, which led the OP to believe that AI pathfinding in Grand Theft Auto 6 is quite smooth and has no jankiness (like most video games). They added:

"I might be grasping at straws here but NPC movement is always janky in videogames and this has me excited for the overall movement and behavior of the AI. Small details like this really speak alot for the quality of the npcs imo."

Redditor u/SuperRockGaming wrote:

The AI patent was leaked before Grand Theft Auto 6 was announced (Image via r/GTA6, Reddit)

They referred to the AI patent related to NPC behavior made by Take-Two that most fans assumed was for GTA 6. According to this patent, every NPC has their own schedule and daily pattern, much like most RPGs. However, unlike most RPGs, Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to have thousands of NPCs, if not more, which might make the calculations a bit more complex.

In addition, the patent also discusses how the NPC AI can make real-time pathfinding decisions based on their surroundings. For instance, if you were to make a blockade on a road, an NPC who uses that road will look for another way to their destination, but in a seamless, realistic manner. If the AI patent was indeed for the upcoming game, then GTA 6 fans might have found evidence of it in the trailer itself.

Perhaps we'll find more instances of this behavior in the GTA VI trailer 2 that fans have been anxiously awaiting.

