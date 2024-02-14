AI patent by Take-Two makes GTA 6 fans curious

The gaming community was greatly impressed by the level of detail seen in the first official GTA 6 trailer. But fans are eager for even more information regarding the upcoming title. Interestingly, a recently discovered Take-Two Interactive patent regarding a method for virtual navigation in a gaming environment seems to have made them curious.

Fans are now theorizing that this patented technology might have been used for the various NPC animations and interactions seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer. However, it should be noted that there is no way to confirm if that is actually the case.

GTA 6 fans speculate possible AI patent for NPC animations seen in the game's debut trailer

Expand Tweet

X user @GTAVI_Countdown uploaded bits from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, suggesting that a recently discovered patent might have been used for the detailed NPC behaviors and animations showcased in the video.

Some examples given by the X user to support their theory include an NPC filming Lucia on his mobile phone and pedestrians sharing drinks on the beach.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Another example features an NPC asking for money from a group of pedestrians after spotting them. The spontaneity displayed here does suggest that the NPC AI could be making real-time decisions based on things happening around them.

Expand Tweet

The basis of this theory seems to be a recently discovered Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company) patent that concerns a system and method for virtual navigation in a gaming environment.

This Take-Two patent might be the basis of this fan theory. (Image via patents.justia.com)

As seen in the image above, many other patents by the company might be linked to the upcoming title, like the system and method for virtual character locomotion. However, as of this writing, there is no way to confirm if these have anything to do with Grand Theft Auto 6.

Some comments on the X thread above also remarked that similar behavioral patterns were also seen in Rockstar's 2018 release - Red Dead Redemption 2.

Some reactions to @GTAVI_Countdown's X post above. (Images via X)

Therefore, readers are advised to take this fan theory with a grain of salt and wait for official information from Rockstar or Take-Two Interactive, which is expected to arrive as we get closer to GTA 6's release in 2025.

Players can continue grinding Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer until then. Rockstar released some interesting GTA Online Valentine's Day collectibles last week, some of which are set to expire soon.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think GTA 6 will be one of the most technologically advanced video games ever? Yes No 0 votes