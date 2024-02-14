10 things to collect in GTA Online Valentine's Day

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 Online is celebrating three festivals this week, including Valentine’s Day. Rockstar Games has released a plethora of new collectibles, deals, and rewards for all players, and they have been in the game since February 8, 2024. However, the celebrations and souvenirs will last until February 14, 2024. Therefore, interested players must collect their rewards before the due date.

However, considering the number of souvenirs available, one may get confused about what to collect and ignore. To help, this article lists ten of the best things that you can collect in GTA Online this Valentine’s Day.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Ten special collectibles to acquire this Valentine’s Day in GTA Online

1) Valentine-special eyewear

Among all the other Valentine-special items in GTA Online, players must collect the three special glasses released for the event. Rockstar Games is offering the Red Heart Shades, Yellow Heart Shades, and Purple Heart Shades for all players who log into the multiplayer game this Valentine’s Day.

However, to unlock the last one, you must take on the role of a Bodyguard.

2) Free in-game money

Along with the eyewear, you’ll also receive a one-time reward of GTA $188,888 for logging into the multiplayer game till February 14, 2024. According to the official Newswire, this reward should be added to your Maze Bank account within 72 hours of logging in.

3) Albany Roosevelt

The Albany Roosevelt is one of the best cars to drive in Los Santos this Valentine’s Day. It is a Valentine's Special, limited-edition car that is currently available in the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

4) Albany Roosevelt Valor

The Albany Roosevelt Valor is an upgraded and more premium version of the base model Albany Roosevelt. It is also a limited-edition car in GTA 5 Online currently available in the Luxury Autos Showroom until February 14, 2024.

However, it is a bit costlier than the base model car (price before removal: $982,000).

5) Arcade property discounts

Rockstar Games is offering discounts on all Aracde properties and their upgrades. It is one of the best businesses to own in GTA Online that unlocks The Diamond Casino Heist.

This Valentine’s Day, you can establish your Aracde property and upgrade it at a 30% discount.

6) Ocelot Jugular

Rockstar Games is offering the Ocelot Jugular for free for all GTA+ members. If you play Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and have paid for the subscription, you can collect the car for free from The Vinewood Car Club.

7) Truffade Adder

The Truffade Adder was once the costliest car in the multiplayer game. However, you can now collect it for free from the Lucky Wheel inside The Diamond Casino & Resort.

You can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to win this legendary supercar for free this Valentine’s Day.

8) Dewbauchee JB 700

The Dewbauchee JB 700 is one of the classiest cars in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online that was unfortunately removed after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC update.

However, you can now buy it from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom. The car is inspired by the James Bond car from the movies.

9) Vapid Hustler

Vapid Hustler is also a free car that you can collect this Valentine’s Day. Currently, the removed vehicle is listed as the Prize Ride car inside the Los Santos Car Meet.

You can acquire it by winning the Los Santos Car Meet Series Races for three days in a row.

10) Pegassi Torero XO

The GTA Online Pegassi Torero XO is a must-buy car this week. It is a supercar with a crazy top speed. A fully upgraded Torero XO can cruise at a top speed of 131.00 mph (210.82 km/h).

It is one of the fastest cars in the game and is currently available in the Luxury Autos Showroom.

