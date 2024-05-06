Manni L. Perez reportedly portrays Lucia in GTA 6

Among the rumors about the actress playing Lucia in GTA 6, Manni L. Perez's name is leading the way. The speculations have been going on for quite some time now with various actresses rumored to be the female protagonist of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. However, after careful inspection by the community and dedicated fans, Manni L. Perez is seemingly confirmed to be Lucia in GTA 6.

While Rockstar Games has yet to confirm this information, fans believe this to be true and have presented several pieces of evidence in support. After @LegacyKillaHD's post on X, a new wave of discussion has started among the fandom regarding the actress paying Lucia.

This article will shed more light on the report and discuss why Manni L. Perez could be the one playing Lucia.

Note: The article is speculative. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Manni L. Perez is possibly playing Lucia in GTA 6, as per reports

As mentioned before, popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber @LegacyKillaHD shared a post on X claiming an insider has confirmed the actors for Jason and Lucia in GTA 6. In his words:

"According to a reliable source, Manni L. Perez portrays Lucia."

Now, this was not too surprising since the community has been adamant about Manni L. Perez playing Lucia in GTA 6 for the past few months. Michael's (@LegacyKillaHD) report has only cemented the ongoing speculation.

There are various reasons why fans have been claiming so. First, Maani has been a part of several Law & Order episodes. It is said that her roles look mightily similar to what Lucia in GTA 6 is supposed to be.

This information received a favorable response from the fans as most already believe her to be playing Lucia in GTA 6. However, some players still don't agree with the sentiment and wish to wait till the game drops.

Fans have mixed reactions to this news

It is also worth noting that she appeared on a podcast on YouTube called The DJ Echo Interview with Manni L. Perez, and was revealed to be a part of a big upcoming project. While she did not name the project, fans think she was talking about GTA 6 and her voice resembled Lucia from the first trailer of the game.

The report by @LegacyKillaHD also shared information about GTA 6's Jason's actor. He claimed Dylan Rourke will be taking the role of the male protagonist in the upcoming title. He presented a couple of videos of the actor doing a variety of accents and clips from his movies.

Who is Manni L. Perez?

Manni L. Perez is an American actress who has appeared in several movies and TV shows ranging from Vice Squad: LA and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit to Chicago P.D. However, she has not yet worked with Rockstar Games or has confirmed her role as Lucia in GTA 6.

FAQs about Grand Theft Auto 6

When is GTA 6 coming out?

According to Rockstar Games, GTA 6 is all set to roll out in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

How many protagonists are in GTA 6?

As of now, only two protagonists Lucia and Jason have been confirmed to be in the game.

