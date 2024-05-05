Who is Dylan Rourke, and what's his reported role in GTA 6?

According to a recent report by a well-known Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, LegacyKillaHD, Dylan Rourke will be playing a role in GTA 6. The report also mentioned Manni L. Perez, but most fans are already familiar with her. Rourke, however, is a new name that has popped up concerning speculations regarding the GTA 6 actors.

Fans have been trying to figure out the actors behind Grand Theft Auto 6 for a long time, and we might have a definite answer this time. So here's everything you need to know about LegacyKilla's recent report on Dylan Rourke and his alleged role in GTA 6.

NOTE: The information is speculative in nature and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

What role does Dylan Rourke play in GTA 6?

Expand Tweet

LegacyKillaHD recently (May 5, 2024) revealed Jason and Lucia's identities in GTA 6. Dylan Rourke is playing the role of Jason whereas Manni L. Perez is playing Lucia. Rourke is an actor who has made single episodic appearances on Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy. He's recently had a role in the Tubi Original movie Bury the Bride (2023), but he's never seen in any video game roles before.

According to LegacyKillaHD, this information comes from a reliable source but he's chosen not to reveal any details about this source. He had also revealed earlier in December 2023 that Lucia in GTA 6 is allegedly being played by Manni L. Perez, but Dylan Rourke has only been mentioned in his latest posts.

Perez has had roles in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Marvel/Netflix's Jessica Jones, and The Blacklist, but most importantly, she's done voice acting for Grand Theft Auto 5 and possibly even GTA Online.

Expand Tweet

Many fans have been unsure about Dylan Rourke playing Jason in GTA 6, as they feel the voice doesn't match up with what they've heard in the leaks and the trailer. However, it should be noted that Rourke's acting reels as seen in the above embeds are just examples of him boasting his skills with different accents.

This might be a reason why Rockstar hired him in the first place, as voice actors are often capable of different voices and accents. Several actors have been mentioned in speculations before, including Bryan Zampella, Dominic Purcell, and Gregory Connors as Jason; and Alexandra Echavarri, Leslie Lluvet, and Anna Esposito as Lucia.

However, none of these actors have been proven to be playing any role in Grand Theft Auto 6, and as such, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

