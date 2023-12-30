Why do fans think Manni L. Perez could be the voice actor for Lucia in GTA 6?

GTA 6 is a highly anticipated title, and ever since Rockstar Games released the first official trailer, fans have been debating the identities of the actors behind one of the game's protagonists, Lucia. This has become a common trend among the Grand Theft Auto community as they found out Ned Luke, who plays Michael De Santa in GTA 5, mere days after the game's trailer rolled out.

While the community has dug up names of two actors that could play the character, most of them are more inclined towards Manni L. Perez being the voice behind Lucia. Certain scenes from her other works support these claims as well.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and offer speculations about the possibility of them being cast for the role of Lucia in GTA 6.

Note: The article is speculative in nature and is based on rumors and the writer's opinions. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Fans speculate Manni L. Perez could be Lucia in GTA 6

As mentioned before, fans have been on the lookout for the actor playing Lucia in GTA 6 as soon as the trailer dropped on December 5, 2023. It took them some time to segregate all the potential candidates and finally come up with two names- Manni L. Perez and Ana Esposito.

The community, however, has discovered Manni L. Perez's social media, where she can be seen working out in the gym. Fans are trying to link this with Lucia's "potential moves in the game." However, nothing has yet been confirmed either by the studio or by the actress.

The fans are more inclined toward Manni L. Perez, as she has played a role in a popular TV Series called Law and Order: SVU. In a clip shared by a user who goes by @jericho681 on X (formerly Twitter), she can be seen in an orange jumpsuit. Things might become clearer once the second trailer rolls out in the future.

Additionally, fans have discovered an interview where the host asked Manni L. Perez if she is a part of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title, but she refuted the claims. However, there was a slight hesitation in her voice that has led the fans to believe that she could be playing Lucia, but cannot confirm it at the moment due to restrictions. Hopefully, the game's second trailer might reveal more information.

A user has also confirmed that Manni L. Perez and Mario D'Leon (Luis Lopez's voice actor from GTA 4) follow each other on Instagram. This could indicate that she is the alleged actor behind the GTA 6 Lucia character. However, as said before, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

On the other hand, some are arguing that Ana Esposito is the actor behind the GTA 6 Lucia character. They have shared a side-by-side comparison of the actress with a scene from the trailer where they both look quite similar.

Fans have also shared some scenes from Ana Esposito's movie/series where she acts quite well and could as well be Lucia from the game. However, neither she nor the studio has confirmed this information.

