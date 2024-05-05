GTA 6 Jason and Lucia's identity: Everything disclosed by new report

Jason and Lucia's identity in GTA 6 has apparently been revealed by LegacyKillaHD, a GTA YouTuber and a popular name in the Grand Theft Auto community. Ever since the gameplay leaks surfaced, fans have been trying to figure out who will voice the main protagonists in Grand Theft Auto 6. Several actors have been named so far, with countless convincing reasons as to why they might have done the roles.

Now, this latest report seems to confirm at least one of those predictions, with another new actor being named as well. So here's everything you need to know about the Grand Theft Auto 6 report that reveals Jason and Lucia's identity.

NOTE: The information is speculative in nature and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Jason and Lucia's identity in GTA 6 allegedly revealed by new report

As can be seen from the above post, Michael (@LegacyKillaHD), a popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, believes that he's found the voice actors behind the main protagonists in GTA 6. Apparently, this report comes from "a reliable source," which he hasn't revealed. So, here are the actors who are supposedly playing the part:

Jason — Dylan Rourke

Dylan Rourke Lucia — Manni L. Perez

One of these names might sound familiar, as fans have been speculating Manni L. Perez to be Lucia in GTA 6 for quite a while now. She is a New York-based actress who has already provided her voice in Grand Theft Auto 5 as a random clubber. Her acting credits include Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Marvel/Netflix's Jessica Jones, and The Blacklist.

She's most notably known for her role as Esperanza Morales on Law & Order SVU, for which she won the Imagen Award for Best Supporting Actress. Both Ned Luke and Steven Ogg, the popular GTA 5 voice actors, have been in the show, which is another reason why many fans connected her to Lucia.

On the other hand, Dylan Rourke appeared on Modern Family and Grey's Anatomy, but he hasn't appeared in any video games before. Rockstar is known to bring in actors who aren't particularly experienced in video game voice acting for their games, and both Perez and Rourke fit the bill.

Michael (LegacyKillaHD) has usually been quite accurate in the past when it comes to such reports. However, even if you found this latest report convincing, it should be noted that there isn't any concrete proof for this, and it should be taken as speculation.

Jason and Lucia's identity in GTA 6 will only be officially revealed by Rockstar themselves, either when the game comes out, or when another trailer, like the GTA 6 trailer 2, is launched.

