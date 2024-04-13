5 GTA 5 voice actors fans expect to see in GTA 6

GTA 6 is expected to bring a slew of new characters, most of whom will undoubtedly be voiced by new actors, but there are many GTA 5 voice actors that fans still want to see in the game. This includes voice artists for some of the main story characters like Michael and Franklin, and others who are only heard on the radio.

Here's a small list of the GTA 5 voice actors who fans would love to see return in GTA 6. However, we've not included actors who, despite being quite well-loved by the community, are unlikely to return in the upcoming game, like Lazlow Jones.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Five GTA 5 voice actors who should return in GTA 6

1) Shawn Fonteno (Franklin)

Shawn Fonteno is one of the most popular GTA 5 voice actors as he played Franklin Clinton, one of the three main protagonists. He's also related to Christopher Bellard aka Young Maylay, who voiced GTA San Andreas protagonist CJ. Franklin returned in Grand Theft Auto Online to the delight of fans, and the community expects to see him again in the next game.

He was the youngest of the three heroes, so it would make sense for him to be more actively involved in GTA 6 if he's included. Fonteno has been actively engaging with fans, becoming involved in Grand Theft Auto RP, and even featuring one of the rumored GTA 6 actors, Bryan Zampella.

2) Ned Luke (Michael)

Most fans believe that Ned Luke's character Michael De Santa was the main protagonist in Grand Theft Auto 5, and it's hard to disagree with them. He feels more fleshed out, more relatable, and even more interesting as a person. This wouldn't have been possible without the stellar performance of Luke, and this also makes him one of the most memorable GTA 5 voice actors.

Ned Luke has been interacting with his fans for quite a long time, by making gameplay videos and even expressing his opinions on the franchise. A large number of fans are also hoping to see him in the upcoming GTA Online summer update. So, even if he doesn't reappear in the next DLC, he definitely deserves to make a comeback in GTA 6.

3) Jay Klaitz (Lester)

Although Lester is not one of the main characters in Grand Theft Auto 5, he is quite influential in the storyline. He appears as the brains behind the illegal operations undertaken by Michael, Franklin, and Trevor. As such, he is the one who helps plan and carry out all the heists in the storyline, along with the GTA 5 assassination missions.

Lester is easily one of the most believable characters in the game, and this is all thanks to Jay Klaitz, who delivered a top-notch performance. Lester reappears in GTA Online as well, where he helps the protagonist with organizing some of the heists. Klaitz is one of the GTA 5 voice actors who deserves to return to GTA 6, either as Lester or as some other character.

4) Gerald "Slink" Johnson (Lamar)

While Franklin is definitely an interesting character in GTA 5, he would be incomplete without his partner-in-crime, Lamar, who was played by comedian Gerald Johnson, aka Slink Capone. Johnson's performance was so well-received that a particular scene where Lamar roasts Franklin became an Internet meme. Due to popular demand, Lamar returned in GTA Online, and he can be one of the playable characters along with Franklin during the Short Trips missions.

The notorious roasting scene was also reenacted with a modern twist. Johnson was supposed to have more screentime in Grand Theft Auto 5, but he had to cut his role short due to some legal issues he was facing at the time. As such, he should be one of the GTA 5 voice actors who return in GTA 6 with a larger role.

5) Frank Chavez (Fernando Martinez)

Frank Chavez is one of those GTA 5 voice actors who have been in the series since the very beginning. Much like Lazlow Jones, who also made a cameo appearance in Grand Theft Auto 5, he has been present in every major title. Chavez has been playing the character of Fernando Martinez, a recurring radio personality, starting with GTA 3 and all the way up till Grand Theft Auto Online.

Fernando Martinez is a satirical take on the Latin Lover stereotype, and he comes off as a seductive womanizer. His most memorable roles were in the Vice City games, so it would do him justice if he returned in GTA 6.

