Why GTA 6 should take inspiration from GTA San Andreas mission list and diversity

The GTA San Andreas mission list is often considered one of the best in the series, and the next game, GTA 6, should take notes. The incredible variety in the types of missions that San Andreas offered, coupled with the story-based sequence of moving from one region to another made it feel like an epic adventure.

What the upcoming game will include has been highly speculated, whether it's the characters, the map, or the gameplay features. This article will explain why Rockstar should look back to the GTA San Andreas mission list for inspiration with the storyline in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Why the GTA San Andreas mission list should inspire GTA 6

How different the missions in Grand Theft Auto 6 might be has had countless speculations; some have already been leaked. For instance, the 2022 GTA 6 leaked footage revealed a robbery mission at a diner called Hank's Waffles. Now, there's no doubt that the mission seemed quite in-depth and much more advanced than anything seen before in the series.

However, Rockstar should also focus on the mission sequence and diversity. This is where a classic 3D Universe title comes in. The GTA San Andreas mission list and variety are unmatched as far as any other game in the franchise is concerned. A clearly structured progression got players engaged in the story. In this 2004 game, players begin by learning the ropes and getting acquainted with Los Santos.

Then it moves on to the main theme of the story, the gang warfare. A major twist comes rather early on, which pulls up the more personal connections in the plot. This is followed immediately with a complete change of scenery. The GTA San Andreas mission list keeps following this structure, as each set of missions takes place in a particular location and is either loosely or directly connected.

You keep moving on to newer cities like San Fierro and Las Venturas and then return to Los Santos when you've explored everything the game offers. There's a sense of progression here, as CJ, GTA San Andreas' protagonist, builds his business in San Fierro and moves on to bigger ventures in Las Venturas, which then culminates in a daring heist.

In the game's final sequence, CJ is done building his empire and moves his attention back to his home, his gang, and revenge. This all makes the GTA San Andreas mission list feel well-structured, and there's no moment in-between that doesn't fit in with the story. This is what Rockstar should be aiming for in GTA 6, and the massive Leonida map would be perfect to execute this.

For instance, the GTA 6 protagonists could begin their story doing petty crimes in a small or medium-sized town like Port Gellhorn. They could then gradually move up to bigger ventures in Vice City. Interestingly, the trailer and the gameplay leaks might hint at this as well, as it shows them doing some smaller crimes in a smaller town, then eventually making their way to Vice City.

If GTA 6 follows this particular pattern established by its iconic predecessor, fans will undoubtedly be ecstatic.

