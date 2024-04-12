5 out-of-the-box things Rockstar should do with GTA 6

Rockstar Games has shown that they go above and beyond with each new release, and fans expect the same from GTA 6. The next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto series is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. While much of this has to do with how long it has been since the series welcomed a new entry, fans are quite excited to see what Rockstar has done with this title.

Details of gameplay features and mechanics haven't been revealed yet but are expected to be showcased in future trailers. Until then, let's take a look at five out-of-the-box things Rockstar Games should do with GTA 6. That said, readers should note that this article is purely speculation.

All distinct interiors and 4 other out-of-the-box things Rockstar should do with GTA 6

1) NPCs record and upload events on social media

The first official GTA 6 trailer suggested that social media could be a major part of the upcoming title. Parodies of countless notable real-life social media clips were included in the video.

Although it isn't known if there will be more to it in the title, it would be really interesting if NPCs uploaded clips of certain story mode mission events, such as intense gun fights or car chases to the internet. Getting to watch our actions from the perspective of an NPC could be a cool feature.

2) Being arrested is a big deal

Grand Theft Auto games are played from the perspective of a criminal, which is why the police plays an important role. However, getting arrested in the GTA series doesn't feel much of a big deal, which Rockstar should change to some degree in GTA 6's gameplay.

For instance, the police could be more watchful of your activities after you get released from prison. The game might also have two protagonists, Lucia and her currently unnamed partner. So, having one of them arrested could make that character inaccessible for some time, impacting story mode events to some extent.

3) All distinct interiors

Some of the debug codes spotted in the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks suggested that the game might feature countless accessible interiors. This would already be a major improvement over the current game, but having all interiors different from each other would make this aspect even better.

This could help a lot with the immersive aspect of this GTA sequel, even if each store, restaurant, apartment, and other such enterable buildings are just a little bit distinct from each other.

4) Streaming custom music

The soundtrack is among the best parts of any Grand Theft Auto game but having to listen to the same playlist repeatedly will become boring after a certain point. Therefore, Rockstar should let players stream music of their choice, possibly by linking their Spotify/Apple Music account to the game.

PC players have had the option to add custom music by a different method, but partnering up with major digital music services like Spotify or Apple Music would allow even console users to enjoy their favorite songs while they drive across the state of Leonida in GTA 6.

5) Ever-evolving map

GTA 6's map is rumored to be the biggest in the series yet. It could include multiple cities such as Vice City and Port Gellhorn, the former appearing in the trailer and the latter being mentioned in the leaks. That said, having the map evolve in different ways over time is something that could help bring it to life.

For instance, construction could wrap up and add new buildings to the map, or events like concerts or carnivals could temporarily change a particular area. Needless to say, the addition of more cities in the future is also something that could help the map stay fresh over the years.

