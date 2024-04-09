5 times CJ from GTA San Andreas was modded in another game

CJ from GTA San Andreas is an extremely popular character. He is not just known to every Grand Theft Auto fan, but also to most gamers out there in the world. This is one of the reasons why fans have been modding him into several other titles. This simply goes to show how much people love CJ as a character and how well Rockstar Games wrote him in GTA San Andreas.

While the community has already crafted CJ mods for other Grand Theft Auto titles, fans have been working on similar projects for other games like God of War and Hogwarts Legacy.

This article will look at some of these titles and check out the various characters that can be turned into CJ from GTA San Andreas in these games.

5 games where you can mod in CJ from GTA San Andreas

1) God of War

God of War is an incredibly popular title that has amazed fans for a long time. One of the PC mods switches Kratos to CJ from GTA San Andreas, making every interaction hilarious. The mod creator, Omega Fantasy, shared a video on his YouTube channel fighting Baldur as CJ. It received hilarious comments from the fans.

This is one of the best GTA mods that one can use in another game and replace the main character with CJ from GTA San Andreas. Fans have been requesting the creator to switch Baldur with Big Smoke to give them an epic fight between two iconic characters from the game.

2) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy made waves in the video game community with the quality of the game and also because it is based on the Harry Potter universe. It is no surprise that fans created a Grand Theft Auto mod soon after it dropped for PC.

It is undoubtedly hilarious to see CJ from GTA San Andreas walking down the halls of Hogwarts, learning magic and performing spells. This is a completely different setting from his original game where guns, cars, and other gang members surround him.

3) Armored Core VI

Many might believe there is no way to mod CJ from GTA San Andreas into Armored Core VI, but fans have successfully created one of the most cursed mods for the game where one can play as Carl Johnson, a mech. This is not terrifying but completely hilarious to see.

CJ has an assortment of body parts with his head and body from the original game, whereas other parts are made out of mech. Players can control him using the normal buttons and perform all the actions normally as well. Overall, it is a funny but cursed mod.

4) Elden Ring

A mod that adds CJ to Elden Ring (Image via X/@InstantGamingEN)

Elden Ring is yet another incredibly popular game that shares almost no similarity with Grand Theft Auto titles and yet, fans were able to mod CJ from GTA San Andreas into it. One can install the mod and play as the protagonist from the GTA game roaming the Lands Between wielding swords.

This is an amazing mod that uses CJ's character model and textures from the original game with some tweaks to make it look better and settle in with Elden RIng's graphics. This was inevitable since fans had already modded CJ from GTA San Andreas into Sekiro as well.

5) Stray

This mod turns the car in Stray into CJ (Image via NexusMods/Sirgalahad172)

If you thought the CJ mod in Armored Core VI was cursed, then this mod in Stray will have you laughing for a long time. Stray is a title where you control a cat lost in an apocalyptic futuristic world and need to find a way back home.

This mod turns the cat into CJ from San Andreas, and it does so in the funniest way that you can imagine. It is equally hilarious and horrifying to see the twisted character model of Carl Johnson in the form of a cat. So, if you're looking for a good laugh while playing Stray, then you can install this GTA mod for some extra fun.

