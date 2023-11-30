Why CJ in GTA San Andreas is the most toughest character

GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic Grand Theft Auto titles that delivers an amazing plot with tons of great characters. However, Carl Johnson, famously known as CJ, manages to solidify himself as the best and the toughest of the lot through a lot of action and missions. While the whole series has a lot of badass characters, CJ has a couple of feats under his belt that are amazing.

The plot of GTA San Andreas makes the players start from almost zero and gain experience, money, and respect through a series of events. During this time, they meet several characters, both friends and foes, who contribute to the growth of the protagonist. This article will highlight some reasons why CJ is considered the toughest character in the game.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

CJ is a fearless protagonist who has accomplished some dangerous feats in GTA San Andreas

Carl Johnson (CJ) is the protagonist of GTA San Andreas, and players see his journey as he returns to the city and decides to join the Grove Street Family gang. However, things are never smooth in his life as Tenpenny or some other characters always ask him to perform dangerous missions.

One such mission is Freefall, where CJ is tasked by Salvatore Leone to take care of some of his enemies. However, it has a big twist. Carl needs to fly an airplane, jump out of it mid-air, and enter another airplane flying in the sky. Once he accomplishes this, there are a whole bunch of enemies inside the plane that he needs to take out.

In another instance, CJ enters a military base guarded by soldiers armed to the teeth to steal a prototype secret project. This whole mission was filled with intense gunfights and a lot of action. Regardless, our protagonist manages to take out all the soldiers, steal the jetpack (the prototype project), and fly out of the military base like it was just another day for him.

End of the Line solidifies CJ as a complete badass character in the GTA franchise

While his previous feats are more than enough to cement him as the toughest character in not just GTA Trilogy but all the games as well, he still has a couple more left in the bag. The mission related to Big Smoke and his demise is one of the most intense that players can take part in.

CJ has to take out hundreds of enemies before reaching Big Smoke, which is packed with armor and becomes a bullet sponge. The route is filled with gang members and S.W.A.T. officers who are constantly shooting at him.

But, there is nothing that can stop the protagonist from reaching the finish line. What makes him even tougher is his persistence in this situation, as he picks a S.W.A.T. tank nearby, runs through the riot, and smashes it into the wall of the crack palace where Big Smoke is hiding.

Carl is also one of the biggest reasons the Grove Street Family gang managed to reach the top. He is constantly in fights against the Ballas and other rivals, taking out their members and capturing their territories. With the addition of the weapon wheel in the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition, these actions have become even easier.

Undoubtedly, there are multiple such instances that add to his resume of the 'most badass' character. However, the ones mentioned above just show the extent Carl Johnson goes to prove himself, hence making him a complete beast, not just in San Andreas but all the other titles as well.

