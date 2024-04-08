5 more GTA 5 mods to try before GTA 6 releases

While there is no shortage of GTA 5 mods that one can try, the options can easily get overwhelming for some players, especially someone who has no previous experience in using mods and scripts for the game. These scripts can turn the game into something incredibly exciting by overhauling the graphics, adding more content, or changing the way the characters look.

However, there are various mods that either don't work as intended or make the game crash due to bugs and glitches. So, it is important to always research and install mods and scripts that work well and add something meaningful to the game.

This article will list five more amazing GTA 5 mods that you can use with the game to have a better experience.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

Five more exciting GTA 5 mods that you can install before GTA 6 rolls out

1) Shapeshifter V

Shapeshifter V is one of the relatively new GTA 5 mods that you can install on your PC. Anyone who has played the Prototype games would love this mod since it allows you to take down an enemy and change into them. The process is very seamless making it quite fun to kill NPCs and take over their characters.

To do so, you will need to do an unarmed stealth kill. Apart from changing the "skin", you can also press specific buttons to use various abilities unique to each NPC. This is quite amazing as you can dump the skins and take on new ones whenever you like. So, if you're bored of the normal gameplay, then this mod will bring new opportunities in GTA 5 to you.

Link to download

2) Lively World - Traffic Stuff Update

This is a great mod that makes the game's world feel more lively. (Image via gta5-mods/Eddlm)

Among the various GTA 5 mods that you can install, Lively World - Traffic Stuff Update is one of the best options. This is mainly because it overhauls and adds random events and NPCs that make the world of the game feel more full and lively.

After installing the mod, you will see more NPCs interacting with various things in the game, more activity from the emergency services, and shady criminals doing deals in dark alleys and tight streets. All these changes make the game much livelier and even more enjoyable since it represents the real world in a much better way.

Link to download

3) GTA Five: Apartment & Garage (SPA II)

The GTA Five: Apartment & Garage (SPA II) is one of the best GTA 5 mods that you can install on your PC. As the name suggests, it adds purchasable apartments and garages to the single-player mode of the game. All these properties are available in GTA Online and after installing, this mod becomes available in the campaign as well.

This is quite amazing since players don't have any use for the money once they complete the main story of GTA 5. So, having the option to purchase some amazing high-end apartments and multiple garages would push them to keep playing the game and earning money even after the missions are all done.

Link to download

4) Singleplayer Snow

This mod adds snow in GTA 5. (Image via gta5-mods/GTAMultiplayer Team)

If you're looking to enjoy Christmas early and drive around in the snow in the game, then this is one of the best GTA 5 mods for the single-player mode that you can install. Not only does it add snowfall but also the snow effects all over the city.

You will find snow on top of vehicles and also see it getting collected in various places. This makes things look much more realistic than other similar mods. The vehicles also leave behind tracks in the snow which is quite amazing. So, anyone looking to have fun riding around in this weather can install this mod.

Link to download

5) Benny's Original Motor Works in SP

Benny's Original Motor Works is an amazing place that allows you to modify some of your vehicles in GTA Online at this location. It is a popular location and Benny has some amazing cars that you can modify and purchase. The Benny's Original Motor Works in SP mod brings this feature to the single-player mode.

This makes it one of the most popular GTA 5 mods that you can install since it allows you to modify the cars with special options that were originally not present in the campaign mode. It is amazing to gear up your vehicle with brand-new exhausts, interior, and other enhancements that Benny offers.

Link to download

