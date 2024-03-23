GTA 5.5 free download mod offers jaw-dropping graphics with new features

GTA 5.5 is a wonderful mod that has proven itself to be a true successor of the Natural Realism mods of the game. With GTA 6 still quite some time away, players are looking at various methods to still have fun in the existing title. While the online multiplayer mode of the game gets regular updates, the single-player mode is left as it is by the studio.

This is why third-party scripts like GTA 5.5 are an amazing way to further enhance the game and get new content to explore while the developers work on the upcoming title. It also offers jaw-dropping graphical enhancements and many new features that will blow your mind.

This article will focus on the mod and how you can install it on your PC to keep having fun in the game.

GTA 5.5 free download mod is a great way to get a better experience and have lots of fun in the game

The GTA 5.5 mod not only overhauls the graphics and textures of the title but adds some amazing features that are not a part of the game. Below are some of the graphical enhancements that you will get after installing the mod:

New dust effects

Brighter sunlight and darker shadows

Heat Haze effect

Darker nights in the countryside

Denser rain effects

That said, this is not the extent of this mod, as it also adds some fresh features like better vehicle control, new gangs in the city, better AI peds, and a better traffic system that emulates real life. This is a big overhaul that will completely transform GTA 5 for you and present it in a completely new way.

Apart from this, the GTA 5.5 mod also adds police NPCs patrolling various areas of the map in vehicles. They also react better to violence and have a more realistic dispatch system, improving things. On top of that, the gangs are much more active and take over parts of the city after the sun sets.

How to install the GTA 5.5 mod on your PC?

If you're inexperienced with modding the game and it is your first time installing a mod, you will need to install certain apps before GTA 5.5 starts working on your PC. So, download and install these software beforehand:

You can also check out the tutorial above to see how to install mods for GTA 5. Once you have these files, it's time to follow some more instructions and finally install the mod.

Click on this link to open GTA5-mods and go to the GTA 5.5 section. Click on download to download all the required files necessary to run the mod. Extract the files on your PC. Load OpenIV and open the mods folder. Go to Update> update.rpf folder and also open the update folder that you extracted. Now, replace the common, dlc_patch, and x64 folders with the ones you downloaded and extracted in Step 3. Close OpenIV and launch GTA 5.

Once you do this, the game should load with the mod and allow you to witness the enhanced graphics in GTA 5 as well as use all the features that it offers. You should also make a backup of the existing update and update.rpf folders because installing mods can sometimes go wrong and cause unnecessary bugs in the game.

In other news, there are rumors that GTA 6 might get delayed because Rockstar is facing some issues with its employees.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you use mods for GTA 5 to get better experince? Yes, I do No, I don't 0 votes View Discussion