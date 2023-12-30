5 crazy GTA 5 mods for double the excitement

GTA 5 is an amazing title that can keep gamers entertained with its various main and side missions. However, its single-player campaign will only last so long. Once it ends, gamers generally start playing this game's online multiplayer mode. While the multiplayer counterpart is brimming with exciting things to do, several fans wish to have fun in the single-player itself.

For such individuals, it only makes sense to download and install GTA 5 mods that transform this title and allow them to explore new content added by these extensions. This article will list five mods that will let players experience this game in a new way.

Note: The mods mentioned in the list are solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 mods everyone should try out in GTA 5

1) Map Editor

A screenshot of what the mod can do (Image via gta5-mods/Guadmaz)

Map Editor is a mod by Guadmaz that gives players the freedom to add or remove objects from the map. Not only this, gamers can also modify certain parts of Los Santos, making this a powerful tool that anyone can play around with without worrying about breaking the game.

Created by a third party, this mod also allows players to move objects on the map around and use them to have some fun. They can spawn anything from roadblocks to ramps using this extension.

Link for download

2) Simple Zombies

Anyone who has completed the main story, as well as this game's side missions, can install the Simple Zombies mod by Slulaholla. This is an amazing tool that turns GTA 5 into a zombie survival video game.

Not only will players find and get attacked by undead creatures in the city, they will also need to manage their food while creating barriers to keep their safehouses habitable.

In this mod, making too much sound will attract the horde, which will ultimately decimate players. So, it is advised to treat this mod as a full-fledged survival mode where any mistake could lead to death.

Link for download

3) Open All Interiors

A screenshot of the mod from the game (Image via gta5-mods/NewTheft)

This amazing mod by NewTheft expands GTA 5 to a new extent by removing certain restrictions and opening up almost all interiors in the game. For those who like to explore the map and get into shootouts with cops, this tool will make things even more interesting.

Once the mod is installed, players will be able to access almost all the buildings on the map and enter them. NewTheft also adds pedestrians inside these structures. So, anyone looking to check the inside of buildings and get new angles for shootouts should try this mod.

Link for download

4) All MP vehicles in SP

Players can use the multiplayer vehicles in the single-player mode (Image via gta5-mods/andre500)

A great mod created by andre500, it allows players to use almost all vehicles from this game's online multiplayer mode in the single-player campaign. This is a great way to experience the joy of riding DLC vehicles from GTA Online without worrying about griefers and campers.

Since the online multiplayer receives support and constant updates, it has no shortage of amazing cars and other vehicles. On the other hand, Rockstar Games does not give much love to Grand Theft Auto 5's single-player segment. So, using this mod should keep things exciting in this mode.

Link for download

5) GangMod

GangMod is a great extension by jedijosh920 that will bring a lot of joy to GTA 5 players. One of the best GTA San Andreas features that was missing in this title was Gang Wars. It was one of the most interesting things in that game and kept fans invested for hours.

This mod brings back that feature. Players will need to join one of the three gans and can also participate in gang wars. One will also need to be careful as random driveby events also take place after installing this mod. So, anyone who wants to experience gang life from the older game can use this tool.

Link for download

Mods and other updates are among the biggest reasons why the game is still so popular. In other news, the Florida Joker has once again threatened Rockstar Games with a lawsuit for using his likeness for a character in Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you tried out any of these mods in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes