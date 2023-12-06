7 best GTA maps to explore before GTA 6 arrives, ranked

With over 90 million views in just 24 hours, the GTA 6 trailer broke several records. Fans are excited to see Vice City return as a location. However, there has been some comparison of the map with those in other Grand Theft Auto games, as some of the previous titles had amazing maps one could spend hours exploring.

Interestingly, many players prefer the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas map over Grand Theft Auto 5. The main reason behind this preference is the diversity and amount of content that Rockstar Games packed in the older title.

That said, this article looks at various maps from different GTA games and compares them.

The GTA series has some amazing maps that players can revisit before GTA 6 rolls out

7) Liberty City (Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars)

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars is an underrated title in the series that many ignore or don't know much about. While the game's graphics are dated, the attention to detail in the environment is immersive. However, this engagement does not last too long due to the map's relatively small size.

6) Liberty City (Grand Theft Auto 3)

Grand Theft Auto 3 was a huge improvement from the 2D graphics that the previous titles had. The game is bigger in comparison but lacks the finer details that Rockstar implemented in later installments. Repetitive scenery and buildings make the map confusing.

5) Alderney State (Grand Theft Auto: The Lost and the Damned)

The Lost and the Damned is an extension of GTA 4 with a great storyline and gameplay. It adds some new locations to the map, which players can explore while riding their motorcycles. While the extension isn't too big, it has a lot of content at various locations, which makes driving around the map in free mode worthwhile.

4) Liberty City (Grand Theft Auto 4)

Liberty City from Grand Theft Auto 4, where Niko Bellic arrives to start a new life, is inspired by New York City. While the game lacks the colorful charm of the other games, it is big and full of various activities for players to participate in. The map doesn't feel devoid of life as NPCs are going about their business.

3) Vice City (Grand Theft Auto: Vice City)

GTA Vice City is one of the most iconic Grand Theft Auto games of all time. The city featured in the title is full of life, colors, and crime. Nighttime in the game feels equally good with all the neon signboards all across Ocean Drive and the commercial part that unlocks after completing certain missions.

While smaller in comparison, the map feels more compact and dense with activities than the previous entries on the list. Players are hoping to see more aspects of Vice City in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) Los Santos (Grand Theft Auto 5)

Los Santos from GTA 5 is currently the biggest map in any of the Grand Theft Auto games. It is ridiculous in size and has a variety of terrain, ranging from beaches to hills. The whole map is divided into several parts that contain a dense city and open countryside.

However, some parts feel empty because Rockstar didn't add anything interesting to those places. No animals or NPCs are roaming the area, and there are no particular missions that players can compete at those locations. This was a big complaint most players have with the game, even after so many years. However, fans are hopeful about the next title after watching the recent GTA 6 trailer.

1) San Andreas (Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas)

While smaller in comparison to Los Santos from GTA 5, San Andreas feels bigger and denser. The map is huge and filled with various activities that players often come across during free roam. NPCs fill most of the area, and players want the GTA 6 characters to behave similarly to keep things interesting.

Players can explore three major cities in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. These three locations are big and create a different vibe, keeping things fresh and interesting.

Hopefully, the GTA 6 map will feature several areas with a variety of terrain and weather conditions. At the moment, most players are wondering about the price of the upcoming title and when the pre-orders will start.

