Where is GTA 6 based? Fictional city explored

The GTA 6 trailer was a grand success, and the fans are over the moon with everything that Rockstar Games revealed in the video. Although short at only 1 minute and 30 seconds, the trailer was packed with little details and fans were finally able to see Vice City with enhanced graphics and a complete overhaul. It was nostalgic to watch this location after so many years since Rockstar never used it after the initial game.

The infamous drug empire city of Tommy Vercetti has finally made a comeback with Grand Theft Auto 6 and fans are extremely excited about visiting all the locations that will be featured in the game.

Watching Vice City in GTA 6 was truly thrilling

There were tons of rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 being set in Vice City long before the trailer rolled out. These mainly stem from the several leaked videos and photographs that have been circulating across the internet. Now that the information has finally been confirmed, fans are more than happy about the situation.

Rockstar didn't have to make the GTA 6 characters shout out the name of the city as they showed a huge sign saying Vice City quite early on in the trailer. Afterwards, the beach brimming with people was quite reminiscent of the famous Vice Beach from the previous game.

A screenshot of the beach from the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Since the trailer did not reveal the full extent of Vice City, fans are wondering what iconic locations remain on the map. It will be interesting to visit some of the places related to Tommy Vercetti in GTA 6, like the Vercetti Estate or the Ocean View Hotel. Since most parts seem to be brimming with life and way better graphics than before, it will be no surprise that the interior also turn up to be quite polished.

GTA 6 may have other locations apart from Vice City

A screenshot showing an overview of a location from the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Vice City seems to be the primary focus of the GTA 6 trailer, it looks like players will get to explore other locations as well. It is clear from the trailer that Grand Theft Auto 6's map size far surpasses that of any other previous title with a variety of terrain like beaches and swamps.

While some people are debating whether the GTA 6 protagonist is transgender or not, others are busy admiring the beautiful beaches and the nightlife of the city that was showcased in the trailer. The video game a small glimpse of the strip clubs, hotels, and casinos that will be available for exploration throughout the game.

A scene from the trailer showing the nightlife of the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

So, it feels good to finally see the city with better graphics, textures, and lighting. If Rockstar decides to include all the locations from the previous game, then there are some iconic locations that most fans would want to visit once Grand Theft Auto 6 ultimately rolls out.

Hopefully, the developers will show more parts of the map in future trailers and also reveal information about the other locations that will be present in the game.

