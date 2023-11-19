5 GTA 5 mods to add new adventures to the game

The GTA 5 modding community is one of the biggest reasons why the game has remained popular even after so many years. They release new mods to add fun activities and enhance the overall gaming experience, allowing players to have something fresh each time.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has thousands of mods that one can install. However, the plethora of such enhancements can be intimidating for new players. This is especially true for people who are only looking to add new activities or missions to the GTA 5 campaign.

This article lists five of the best adventure mods that players can install to completely transform the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 mods to make GTA 5 more adventurous

1) Mayhem / Carmageddon Mod

Players looking to kick things up a notch in GTA 5 should install the Mayhem / Carmageddon Mod. As the name suggests, it takes the mayhem around Los Santos to new levels as everything drowns in chaos.

After installing Mayhem / Carmageddon, all the NPCs and vehicles in the game will lose their sanity and either start ramming into the player or randomly explode. This uncontrolled chaos can be perfect if you wish to spice things up in GTA 5.

2) Simple Zombies Mod

Zombies always manage to create chaos and panic around them. Fans of zombie movies/TV shows like The Walking Dead, World War Z, and more can try out the Simple Zombies mod on PC. It is quite straightforward and adds respawning zombies across the town that will start following and attacking the players.

These zombies are more durable than the regular NPCs and can take many hits before falling for good. On top of that, there are hunger and thirst stats which add to the realism of the situation. This mod offers several other functions and features that will allow the players to experience a zombie apocalypse world.

3) LSPDFR (LSPD First Response) Mod

Several open-world games like GTA allow the players to act as a vigilante and deliver justice. However, much to the disappointment of the community, there is no such feature present in Grand Theft Auto 5. Luckily, players interested in this element of the game can look to the LSPDFR Mod for a complete role reversal.

The LSPD First Response Mod offers the perfect opportunity to play as a cop and maintain peace across Los Santos. Players will end up in high-speed chases and outlandish shootouts while also getting a chance to investigate the crime. It is the perfect mod to reverse the roles and be the good guy for a change.

4) GTA RPG Mod

GTA RPG is arguably the most "game-changing" mod players can install for Grand Theft Auto 5. It not only adds an experience and RNG system but also drastically changes the NPC dialogs and behavior. This proved a better role-playing experience than what the game originally delivered.

This mod features dedicated keys for the menu and inventory, in addition to a loot system, to further enhance the overall experience. It also has an enhanced character creation feature similar to some of the most popular RPG titles in the world.

5) Grand Theft Space Mod

The Grand Theft Space Mod is an ambitious project that adds a new storyline to GTA 5, allowing the players to leave Earth and visit various planets and moons. Players will start noticing changes around them as several huge antennas pop up across the city.

In this mod, players will come across aliens that are not too happy to have them on their planet unannounced. Given the situation, one must mow the aliens down with their machine guns to announce their superiority. The mod has decent graphics and does not ditch the original game's aesthetics.

Installing various mods will help players to keep enjoying the game while waiting for its sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6.

Poll : Have you used any of these mods before? Yes No 0 votes