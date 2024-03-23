GTA 6 possible delay: Everything known so far

GTA 6 is one of the most highly-anticipated games, and fans can't wait for it to roll out. While Rockstar Games has announced the game would be released in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, there are some rumors that fans might have to wait longer. This surfaced after Kotaku released a report claiming that the studio might be having troubles with the production of GTA 6.

In their report, the outlet mentioned that Rockstar forcing its employees to return to the office might hurt the game's development, further pushing the release date to late 2025 or even 2026.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and check out all the rumors and information regarding Grand Theft Auto 6's potential delay.

Note: Some parts of the article are speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Kotaku's report suggests GTA 6 might face a delayed release

In a recent article, Kotaku claimed that the GTA 6 production is falling behind, due to which Rockstar Games is urging the developers to end WFH (Work from home) and return to the office. This is possibly to avoid further delays and ensure a timely release of the upcoming installment. While neither the studio nor its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has made any statement, fans believe this might be true.

Rockstar Games released GTA 6's first official trailer in December 2023, revealing the game's 2025 release date. However, they did not specify any fixed month for this. This led to numerous speculations about when the next game might roll out.

While some fans believe the game will follow the schedule and roll out in early 2025, others suggest a mid or late-2025 release. These are among the various GTA 6 release predictions prevalent among the community.

The Kotaku report further mentioned that an insider has confirmed that the leadership at Rockstar Games is concerned about the delay, thus forcing employees to return to the office to avoid the GTA 6 release date window slipping into 2026.

While some fans believe that Rockstar's decision to end WFH is to avoid any leak, others believe it is a desperate attempt to get things back on track. It is also worth noting that the studio is famous for making last-minute project changes that lead to unnecessary delays.

The report also mentioned that while the studio is still trying for an early 2025 release, the game might roll out in Spring 2025 or get further delayed to 2026 due to unforeseen circumstances. Their previous games, like GTA 5 and RDR 2, have also faced similar situations.

While there are no signs from the studio or its parent company hinting towards the highly-anticipated title's release getting postponed, the recent commotion in the Rockstar office could lead to an unfortunate delay. Hopefully, the second trailer of the title might give more insight into its release date.

