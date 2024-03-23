GTA 6 release date might get delayed to 2026: Report

Rockstar Games has yet to announce a concrete GTA 6 release date. While the title is currently supposed to come out at some point in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, Kotaku's latest report suggests that the highly anticipated sequel might be delayed to 2026 in the worst-case scenario. The report alleges that although an early 2025 release window is the current goal, a fall 2025 delay seems plausible.

Kotaku also suggests that the game's second trailer may not reflect the suggested delay. That said, neither Rockstar Games, nor their parent company, Take-Two Interactive, have commented or hinted at any such delays as of this article.

Kotaku report suggests GTA 6 release date might slip into 2026

Kotaku suggests that GTA 6's development is reportedly falling behind, and Rockstar Games has urged staff to return to the office to avoid any possible delays. The leadership at Rockstar is allegedly nervous and worried about missing the currently planned release window of 2025.

Just a few weeks ago, reputed video game journalist Jason Schreier had reported about Rockstar employees being called back to the office for five days a week starting in April 2024. Schreier suggested that the move was likely due to security and productivity reasons as the studio got ready to enter GTA 6's final development phase.

However, Kotaku is now reporting that Rockstar might be falling behind on the title's development. According to its report, this could result in the GTA 6 release date getting delayed to fall 2025, with a 2026 delay being on the table as some sort of an emergency option if required, as can be seen in the following X post:

While the news has worried quite a few, it should be noted that Kotaku's report stems from an anonymous source whose credibility is up in the air. Therefore, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt and wait for Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive to confirm the GTA 6 release date.

More information on the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel can be expected in GTA 6 trailer 2, which is rumored to arrive soon. Fans are hoping that it arrives around Take-Two's next earnings call, but that has yet to be confirmed.

