5 hobbies and pastimes that should return in GTA 6

Hobbies and pastimes have been a popular way for players to relax and take a break from all the missions in the Grand Theft Auto games. Older titles like GTA San Andreas and GTA 4 had some amazing side activities and hobbies that players thoroughly enjoyed. With GTA 6 almost on the horizon, there are various such activities that fans would love to see return.

While GTA 5 did have some interesting hobbies and pastimes that players could enjoy, they lacked several fan favorites from the past, and hence players don't want Rockstar Games to repeat this in GTA 6. They want to see more variety and options and this can be achieved by adding things from past titles.

So, this article will list five such hobbies and pastimes from previous games that Rockstar should bring back in GTA 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Basketball, Drug Dealing, and three other interesting hobbies and pastimes that should be in GTA 6

1) Hunting

Hunting is one of the popular hobbies and pastimes in GTA 5 where players can head over to the forest and take down prey as Trevor. This is quite interesting because players need to be wary of other dangerous animals like Mountain Lions that can randomly attack them during the process.

On top of that, they also need to ensure they don't spook the animal or get scented out otherwise the target will flee. This pastime feature in GTA 5 allows players to spend quite a bit of their time relaxing away from missions and would be a great addition to GTA 6 as well. This is especially true since the game is supposed to have a variety of biomes brimming with life.

2) Basketball

Basketball is one of the most popular hobbies and pastimes as well as a sport that should be in GTA 6. It was introduced in GTA San Andreas where players could engage in this activity and try shooting hoops. It was a very popular pastime activity and naturally, everyone was disappointed when it didn't make it to GTA 5.

While there are rumors that Basketball will be a part of GTA 6, it is yet to be verified by Rockstar Games or other reputable sources. However, everyone is hoping that the developer adds this to the upcoming title and allows them to compete against NPCs and eventually other players in a game of Basketball.

3) Selling Drugs

GTA Chinatown Wars is a highly underrated Grand Theft Auto game that deserves more recognition. Selling Drugs is one of the most amazing hobbies and pastimes as well as a mini-game that allows players to make money. While there is a similar feature in GTA Online, the one in Chinatown Wars is much more detailed.

Players will need to identify the different areas where they can sell drugs. On top of that, some areas generate more profits if they sell a specific drug whereas others are great for some other drug. This is what makes this activity interesting and hence should be brought back to GTA 6 as well.

4) Tennis

Tennis is a great pastime and hobby in GTA 5 (Image via Instulent/GTA Wiki)

Tennis is another one of the popular hobbies and pastimes from GTA 5 that players would like to see in GTA 6. It is a highly entertaining activity that can be played against NPCs or other players. It gets unlocked early on in the game which is quite nice.

Tennis is neither too tough nor too easy in GTA 5. This is what makes it so interesting for players. While they do need to practice a bit to get used to the controls, the activity becomes easy after some time. It would be fun to compete against friends and other players in the backdrop of Vice City in GTA 6.

5) Bowling

Bowling is a popular pastime from GTA 4 (Image via Gta-mysteries/GTA Wiki)

Bowling is a memorable pastime feature from GTA 4 that players will not forget for a long time. This is mainly because Niko's cousin constantly asks him to come play the game. Bowling is quite interesting as it requires players to concentrate and learn how to get the perfect strike.

Getting the perfect score is not an easy task in the game and requires luck, patience, and practice. But once you get the hang of bowling, it becomes quite fun and can be done with your friends. Fans would love to see it return in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

In other news, the GTA 6 second trailer rumors and speculations are at an all-time high in the community.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want GTA 6 to have lots of hobbies and pastimes? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes View Discussion