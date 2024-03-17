25 best GTA Online vehicles in 2024

The best GTA Online vehicles are unanimously accepted as top of their class. There are multiple reasons that make them stand out, ranging from amazing top speed to great looks. Since this title has plenty of great vehicles, it can be a little hard to pick out a few. This is even more challenging for new players who are unaware of their stats and performance.

To help such individuals and ensure they have no financial regrets, this article will list 25 of the best GTA Online vehicles that one can obtain in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Raiju, Bati 801, and 23 other best GTA Online vehicles that players should own

1) Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Price: $6,855,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

One of the fastest airplanes in the game, the Mammoth F-160 Raiju has a top speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h).

2) Mammoth Hydra

Price: $3,990,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

Not only is the Mammoth Hydra fast, it also has VTOL, which makes landing very easy. It's also highly maneuverable.

3) Sparrow

Price: $1,815,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

Sparrow is one of the best helicopters in GTA Online simply because it's fast (168.75 mph (271.58 km/h)) and easy to maneuver.

4) Western Reever

Price: $1,900,000

Available at: Legendary Motorsport

Among the best GTA Online vehicles, the Western Reever is an extremely fast motorcycle with a top speed of 163.00 mph (262.32 km/h).

5) Akula

Price: $4,500,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

An admirable armored weaponized helicopter, the Akula comes with missiles, machine guns along, and a Stealth Mode.

6) Grotti Vigilante

Price: $3,750,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

The Grotti Vigilante is one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, a perfect vehicle if you're cosplaying Batman because it is a Batmobile in this game. It offers both great looks and admirable performance.

7) Annis ZR380 (Arena)

Price: $2,138,640

Available at: Arena Wars

The Annis ZR380 is an armored weaponized Sports car in GTA Online that looks great and offers good protection. It also performs well.

8) Ocelot Pariah

Price: $1,420,000

Available at: Legendary Motorsport

The Ocelot Pariah Sports car offers impressive speed (136.00 mph/218.87 km/h) and good handling.

9) Pegassi Toreador

Price: $4,250,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

The Pegassi Toreador is an armored weaponized Sports Classics car that can dive underwater and shoot unlimited missiles.

10) Pegassi Bati 801

Price: $15,000

Available at: Southern S.A. Super Autos

One of the best motorcycles in GTA Online, the Pegassi Bati 801 is dirt cheap but offers amazing performance with a top speed of 135.00 mph (217.26 km/h).

11) Pfister 811

Price: $1,135,000

Available at: Appears during weekly rotations

The Pfister 811 is an amazing hybrid-electric Supercar that looks sleek and provides amazing performance.

12) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Price: $2,380,000

Available at: Legendary Motorsport

The Gotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the best HSW cars and offers a top-of-the-chart speed of 168.50 mph (271.17 km/h). Moreover, it handles well and is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades.

13) Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

Price: $1,797,000

Available at: Legendary Motorsport

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is an amazing convertible that has a great design and a good top speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h). Like most cars on this list, handling it is easy, and the car offers impressive acceleration.

14) Western Powersurge

Price: $1,605,000

Available at: Legendary Motorsport

This is a great electric motorcycle that has amazing acceleration and top speed. As such, it is completely silent and great for ambushes.

15) Pegassi Oppressor MK II

Price: $8,000,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

There are only a handful of vehicles that can easily counter the Pegassi Oppressor MK II. This motorcycle can fly and shoot Homing Missiles.

16) Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike

Price: $976,000

Available at: Legendary Motorsport

One of the best GTA Online vehicles after you apply the HSW performance upgrade to it, the Shitzu Hakuchou Drag Bike can reach 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h).

17) Dinka Jester RR

Price: $1,970,000

Available at: Legendary Motorsport

The Dinka Jester RR best Drift cars in GTA Online. On top of that, it looks great and offers a decent top speed and acceleration. This makes it an excellent option for a getaway car.

18) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Price: $4,500,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

A weaponized Supercar in GTA Online that looks aggressive and offers amazing performance, the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is also compatible with HSW Performance Upgrade, which boosts its top speed to 146.25 mph (235.37 km/h).

19) Declasse Granger 3600LX

Price: $2,000,000

Available at: Southern S.A. Super Autos

An amazing SUV, this ride is also compatible with Imani Tech upgrades. That makes it quite safe and fun to drive.

20) Declasse Draugur

Price: $1,870,000

Available at: Southern S.A. Super Autos

The Declasse Draugur is one of the best GTA Online vehicles for off-roading. It's also fun to drive when moving across uneven terrain or scaling the hillside.

21) HVY Nightshark

Price: $1,245,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

Among the best GTA Online vehicles for anyone looking for complete protection against griefers, the HVY Nightshark can tank around 17 Homing Missiles before blowing up.

22) MTL Brickade 6x6 (Acid Lab)

Price: $1,450,000

Avaialble at: Warstock Cache & Carry

Apart from working as a mobile acid lab, MTL Brickade 6x6 is also an armored behemoth that can tank an insane number of missiles and RPGs. It can also be obtained for free by completing the First Dose missions.

23) Karin Futo GTX

Price: $1,590,000

Available at: Southern S.A. Super Autos

Another amazing drift car that can glide around corners gracefully, the Karin Futo GTX can equip the Drift Tuning upgrade. This makes it awesome for drift races.

24) Ocelot Stromberg

Price: $2,500,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

The Ocelot Stromberg is an armored weaponized Sports Classics car and is one of the best GTA Online vehicles because it can convert into a submarine.

25) Imponte Deluxo

Price: $5,750,000

Available at: Warstock Cache & Carry

A flying weaponized Sports Classics car that can shoot down enemies while staying in the air and out of reach, the Imponte Deluxe also has a good top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h).

In other news, the rumors about GTA 6's arrival on PS5 Pro are getting stronger by the day.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you like purchasing every new vehicle in GTA Online? Yes, I do No, I don't 0 votes View Discussion