How to claim Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online after the latest update

You can now claim a Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online's latest weekly update, and while it's not free, it will only cost you a small fee. The Salvage Yard Robberies require you to steal a specific vehicle during the mission, and with today's update (March 14 - 20, 2024), you can finally keep these vehicles for yourself.

This car is one of the target vehicles during this week, and it's the only one you can add to your garage right now. So, here's how you can claim a Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online with today's weekly update.

How to get Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online's latest weekly update

Expand Tweet

There's a new GTA Online weekly update out right now, and it's brought some interesting changes. One of these is the ability to keep a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle after finishing the Robbery. The Chop Shop DLC has five Salvage Yard Robberies, but the available robberies are cycled out weekly as the target vehicles are cycled out.

This week, the Comet S2 Cabrio is one of the target vehicles, and it's the only one you can keep for yourself. So here's a step-by-step guide to keep it forever:

Go to the computer inside your Salvage Yard and select the Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online.

This will start The McTony Robbery, in which your goal is to break into tech billionaire Tony McTony's Kosatka submarine and steal the target car from inside.

Once the mission is finished, go up to the Comet S2 Cabrio inside your Salvage Yard, and an options menu will appear.

Usually, you only have the option to Sell or Salvage Parts, but for this car, you'll get the new Claim option.

Select this option and purchase the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio as a Personal Vehicle for just $20,000. If you own a Document Forgery Office, this price will be discounted by 50%, so you'll only pay a mere $10,000. The Comet S2 Cabrio in GTA Online costs $1,797,000 from Legendary Motorsport, an absolute steal of an offer.

The Comet S2 Cabrio is a convertible variant of the Comet S2, which is primarily based on the Porsche 911 (992). The car has decent customization options and comes with some unique racing-based liveries. In terms of performance, the S2 Cabrio has a top speed of 129 mph (as tested by YouTuber Broughy1322), and the handling is exceptionally good.

All GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles have a unique custom License Plate. This particular Comet S2 Cabrio that you can claim this week also has one. You can have your own plate text, but the design will remain as long as you don't change the plate style.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you already own a Comet S2 Cabrio? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion