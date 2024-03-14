Latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (March 14-20, 2024)

A new week has started in GTA Online, and a new set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles is now available for all players. For the first time, you can save one of the stolen automobiles as your ride. From now until March 20, 2024, the Salvage Yard Robbery missions allow you to grab interesting cars from the likes of Pfister, Enus, and Lampadati.

This article shares the latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

Comet S2 Cabrio, Jubilee, and Cinquemilla are this week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

The newly released GTA Online weekly update has added a new set of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles available for the next seven days. This time, it includes the Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio, Enus Jubilee, and Lampadati Cinquemilla.

1) Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio (Claimable)

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is a two-seater spyder sports car that debuted in Los Santos with 2021’s The Contract update. The current iteration of the vehicle is based on the real-life Porsche 911 Cabriolet (992).

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Comet S2 Cabrio runs on a flat-six engine with an eight-speed gearbox in an RWD layout. It can reach a top speed of 129.00 mph (207.60 km/h), making it one of the fastest Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles of the week.

Players can claim the vehicle from The McTony Robbery by paying a fee of $10,000-$20,000.

2) Enus Jubilee

The Enus Jubilee is a four-seater luxury SUV based on the real-life Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It also debuted in 2021 as part of The Contract update.

According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the Jubilee can reach a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) and a lap time of 1:08.101. Despite being an SUV, the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle can be equipped with Imani Tech upgrades like Missile Lock-On Jammer.

3) Lampadati Cinquemilla

The Lampadati Cinquemilla is a four-seater luxury sedan in the game that also debuted in 2021 with The Contract update. Its design seems to resemble the following real-life automobiles:

2013 Maserati Quattroporte VI (M156) – Overall inspiration

– Overall inspiration 2020 Jaguar F-Type (X152) – Front fascia and vents

– Front fascia and vents 2014 Maserati Alfieri – Sharp, inward-bent grille

– Sharp, inward-bent grille Tesla Model S – Headlights

– Headlights 2021–2023 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213) – Rear fascia

The Cinquemilla can reach a maximum speed of 121.00 mph (194.73 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.665.

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 expected to be released soon, it’s the best time to collect this week’s featured Salvage Yard Vehicles in Los Santos.

