GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride (March 14 to 20, 2024)

GTA Online's March 14, 2024, weekly update is now live. It has introduced new Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride cars - the Pegassi Osiris and the Vapid Clique Wagon, respectively. The former debuted way back in June 2015 with the Ill-Gotten Gains DLC, while the latter is relatively new, having been added with the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC in June 2023.

They will be up for grabs through March 20, 2024, and can be added to your collection for free until then. With that said, let's take a closer look at this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride this week: Pegassi Osiris and Vapid Clique Wagon, respectively (March 14 - 20, 2024)

As mentioned, Pegassi Osiris is the Podium Vehicle introduced with today's GTA Online weekly update. It is a Super Car whose design is seemingly a combination of the Pagani Zonda, Pagani Huayra, and the LaFerrari. Once completely upgraded, the Osiris can hit an impressive top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h).

To claim it for free this week, visit the Diamond Casino and spin The Lucky Wheel. Getting the car this way will save you $1,950,000, which is how much it costs at Legendary Motorsport. That said, your chances of winning the Podium Vehicle are just 1 in 20, with the wheel being allowed to be spun only once every 24 hours.

Getting this week's LS Car Meet Prize Ride, the Vapid Clique Wagon, is much easier. This vehicle is a variant of the standard Vapid Clique that debuted in December 2018 and looks to have been inspired by the 1951 Ford Country Squire.

While this GTA Online car costs $1,205,000 on Southern San Andreas Super Autos, it can be claimed for free by finishing in the top five in LS Car Meet Series races for three days in a row.

Readers are once again reminded that the aforementioned Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride will only be available through March 20, 2024.

In addition to the new Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride, today's weekly update has also introduced bonus rewards on the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Setup missions, Drag Races, Running Back Adversary Mode, discounts on some vehicles, and a fresh batch of Salvage Yard Robberies.

All these fun activities will no doubt help Grand Theft Auto fans stay engaged as they await the GTA 6 trailer 2.

