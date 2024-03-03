3 new cars in GTA 5 Online added in 2024 so far, ranked

Rockstar Games keeps adding new cars to GTA 5 Online periodically, much to the community's joy. While some roll out instantly with new updates, others are part of the Drip Feed and get released with weekly updates. Although 2024 has only just begun, the studio has already featured three new buyable vehicles in the online multiplayer mode.

Since a new DLC is about to roll out, players might want to know more about the ones that were recently added to the game. This is also important because not all the new cars in GTA 5 Online are worth spending money on.

So, this article will list and rank all cars that have been added to the online multiplayer mode so far in 2024. It will help you to compare the upcoming new cars in GTA 5 Online to the ones that are already present in the game and the ones that are about to roll out.

Ranking all 3 new cars in GTA 5 Online based on their price

3) Gallivanter Baller ST-D

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D is one of the new cars in GTA 5 Online that was added as part of the Chop Shop DLC drip feed on February 15, 2024. It is an SUV that shares its design with the real-life fifth-generation Range Rover (L460), giving it quite a muscular look.

However, one will need to spend a whopping $1,715,000 to own this amazing car. While its top speed is yet to be confirmed by Broughy1322 (a popular GTA YouTuber who tests vehicles), the car feels quite fast compared to others in its category.

On top of its build and speed, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D is also compatible with the Imani Tech upgrades which allows it to equip the Missile Lock-On Jammer. Unfortunately, it does not come with the extra Armor Plating upgrade, which reduces the overall protection for the driver.

2) Albany Cavalcade XL

The Albany Cavalcade XL is another one of the new cars in GTA 5 Online that is part of the Chop Shop DLC. Rockstar Games rolled out this vehicle on January 11, 2024. It is another SUV that has decent performance under its hood and shares its design with the real-life 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V.

This, however, makes its price soar to a whopping $1,665,000, making this beautiful SUV slightly unapproachable for new players. However, most experienced players like the car and have been having fun riding it around Los Santos.

Even though it is huge and muscular, the SUV feels quite swift. It handles itself well round corners as well and is a lot of fun to ride around the town. Unfortunately, we lack the exact data about its acceleration and top speed but will update it very soon. But overall, you will find that the car is not slow or sluggish at all.

3) Declasse Impaler SZ

The Declasse Impaler SZ was one of the most anticipated new cars in GTA 5 Online. Rockstar Games had been teasing the community for quite a while and finally released the vehicle on February 22, 2024. It is a sedan car, introduced as part of the Chop Shop DLC drip feed.

It is also one of the cheapest new cars in GTA 5 Online so far and costs only $1,280,000. This is quite cheap, considering that the vehicle handles really well on the road. It also has decent acceleration and speed, which is enough to take you across the town without any major issue.

Rockstar Games took inspiration from the real-life 1994-1996 Chevrolet Impala SS to design the Declasse Impaler SZ, giving it a simple yet elegant look. However, since it isn't an armored or a weaponized vehicle in the game, we don't recommend taking it out during missions where you might get fired on.

