5 things about Gallivanter Baller ST-D that GTA Online players must know

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D is the latest addition to GTA Online's ever growing vehicular catalog. Despite having only been released in the multiplayer, the car had already been discovered by data miners from The Chop Shop DLC's files. This variant of the original Gallivanter Baller ST is usually available for purchase on Legendary Motorsport, but it can also be bought from the Luxury Autos Showroom from February 21, 2024.

While the vehicle costs nearly two million dollars, it boasts off some interesting features that somewhat justify the price tag. Here are five things about the Gallivanter Baller ST-D that Grand Theft Auto Online players must know.

Gallivanter Baller ST-D: Imani Tech compatibility and 4 more things that GTA Online players must know about

1) Seemingly based on Fifth-Gen Range Rover (L460)

The Gallivanter Baller ST-D seems to be inspired primarily by the Fifth-generation variant of the Range Rover (L460). The in-game vehicle's headlights and front grilles are almost indistinguishable from its real-life counterpart, modernizing the SUV's bulky build.

Another notable feature of the Baller ST-D is its glass roof which adds to the sophistication of the design. The rest of the body is quite smooth and lacks any embellishment. The rear features two vertical tail lights with the manufacturer's name between them over the license plate.

2) Performance

According to the game files, the standard version of Gallivanter Baller ST-D in GTA Online can hit a top speed of 86.99 mph (140.00 km/h), which, needless to say, isn't anything to write home about. However, once the car is fully upgraded, its top speed should increase quite a bit.

Its actual top speed is yet to be determined, but we can take the Vapid Aleutian as an example. This SUV, also added with The Chop Shop update, has a top speed of 73.94 mph (119.00 km/h) per game files. Once fully upgraded, the Aleutian can go as fast as 113.25 mph (182.26 km/h); so, we can expect the Baller ST-D to be a little faster.

3) Imani Tech Compatibility

Only a select few GTA Online vehicles are compatible with Imani Tech upgrades. These upgrades either enable a Missile Lock-On Jammer, that prevents Homing Missiles from locking onto a vehicle, or a Remote Control Unit, allowing cars to be controled remotely.

Since the Gallivanter ST-D is Imani Tech-compatible, players can install one of these upgrades. However, please note that Imani Tech upgrades can only be installed at the vehicle workshop of a Celebrity Solutions Agency.

4) Price

Gallivanter Baller ST-D's page on Legendary Motorsport (Image via YouTube/GTA Series Videos)

As mentioned earlier, the Gallivanter Baller ST-D is available for purchase on the Legendary Motorsport website (and also at the Luxury Autos Showroom for this week only), retailing for $1,715,000.

A price tag that is just under two million isn't cheap by any means, but taking the Imani-Tech compatibility and performance of the Gallivanter Baller ST-D into account, this seems like a decent deal.

5) Decent customizability

Imani Tech upgrades are not the only modifications available for this new GTA Online car. Players can customize it under 24 categories, including standard performance enhancements like engine, armor and brake upgrades along with visual modifications like liveries, bumpers, body trim, arch covers, hood, and more.

The cost to fully upgrade the Baller ST-D in GTA Online should be around $262,500. Although this isn't cheap, the time-limited bonuses introduced with the latest GTA Online weekly update can help in generating this amount easily. They will be active from February 21, 2024.

Check out more of our Grand Theft Auto Online content:

Best armored vehicles II List of all removed vehicles II Top cars under one million II Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles II Returning cars this week

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Can you afford the Gallivanter Baller ST-D? Yes No 0 votes