Top 5 GTA Online cars under $1 million (2024)

Vehicles are the heart and soul of GTA Online, and with over 700 controllable vehicles, there are plenty of options available to players. However, many of these are quite expensive, especially the ones introduced alongside the recent Chop Shop update. With how much the game requires players to grind, money is quite hard to earn in GTA Online. So, most players don't like to splurge their hard-earned money on cars they don't need.

Rockstar removed many beloved affordable cars during the San Andreas Mercenaries update, a move that was heavily criticized by fans. However, there are still lots of exceptionally good cars available for less than $1 million. So here's a list of some of the best vehicles that players should buy in 2024.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best GTA Online cars under $1 million that every player should own

1) Canis Kamacho

The Canis Kamacho is a 4x4 utility truck inspired by the Jeep Crew Chief 715 concept, which in turn is based on the Kaiser Jeep M715. It's an off-roading marvel that is more than capable of holding its own in any kind of terrain and is frequently cited as one of the best off-roading cars in GTA Online.

It can climb up steep mountains with ease and features incredible top speeds and acceleration. Like many other off-road utility trucks, the Kamacho also offers decent modification options. Players can get this powerhouse for a meager $345,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Pegassi Toros

The Toros is an SUV with a unique sporty look, and its performance resembles its streamlined design. It's heavily based on the Lamborghini Urus, a luxury SUV, with some design elements taken from the Audi Q8 and the Lamborghini Aventador. With a top speed of 127.5 mph (as per YouTuber Broughy1322), it's the fastest SUV in GTA Online.

The customization options on the Toros are quite average, as it has an adequate list of modifications and liveries. But the SUV has an incredible price-to-performance ratio, and players can have this unique-looking high-performance car for just $498,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Pegassi Zentorno

The Zentorno is an iconic hypercar that has been in the game since 2014. Originally, it was one of the best cars in GTA Online and still holds its own as one of the fastest Supers. It's heavily based on a Lamborghini Sesto Elemento, with some aggressive sporty design elements.

The futuristic look of the vehicle used to stand out when it was first launched, but it soon became stale as there weren't many customization options. However, with The Criminal Enterprises update in 2022, Rockstar added some more modifications. Despite this, the price hasn't gone up, allowing players to acquire it for just $725,000.

4) Grotti Cheetah Classic

The Cheetah Classic is a car that any GTA veteran would easily recognize. It was one of the most beloved cars in the 3D Universe, present in GTA Vice City, San Andreas, and Vice City Stories. Being one of the best cars in the Sports Classic category, this revamped version of the vehicle performs quite well and does not disappoint at all.

Much like the 3D Universe Cheetah, the design is based on the Ferrari Testarossa. The Cheetah Classic has tons of unique customization options, some of which add a modern twist to the retro vehicle. This car costs just $865,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

5) Declasse Mamba

The Mamba is an undeniably attractive car in GTA Online, owing its design inspiration to the AC Cobra. There are hardly any cars that look similar to it, which is the main reason why players want to buy it. Thankfully, it costs just under a million, with a price tag of $995,000 at Legendary Motorsport.

The Mamba performs admirably in the game, with a high top speed, but has a tendency to spin out sometimes. The Mamba also comes with several decent customization options in GTA Online, including several interesting liveries and a removable roof.

