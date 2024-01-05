5 best cars to buy in GTA Online and save money this week (January 5-10)

GTA Online's car catalog has been increasing annually, with Rockstar Games offering exciting discounts on select vehicles every week. To kickstart the new year, the developers are currently offering a 30% discount on some of the game's best automobiles until January 10, 2024.

This week’s featured selection includes cars from the likes of Ubermacht, Grotti, Dewbauchee, and Benefactor.

5 best cars in GTA Online to buy this week are SC1, GT500, and three others

1) Ubermacht SC1

The Ubermacht SC1 is one of the supercars that has been a part of the game since 2017’s The Doomsday Heist update. It is mainly inspired by the real-life BMW i8 and the BMW M1 Homage Concept.

A single-cam V8 engine with a 6-speed transmission in a RWD layout powers the SC1. Although not one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, it can still reach an impressive top speed of 120.75 mph (194.33 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.664.

Players can get the Ubermacht SC1 at a 30% discounted price of $1,122,100 from Legendary Motorsport.

2) Grotti GT500

The Grotti GT500 is a classic sports car that debuted with the 2018’s The Doomsday Heist DLC. The 2-seater Berlinetta is heavily inspired by the real-life Ferrari 250 GT SWB while taking some design cues from the 1965 Lancia Flaminia Sport Zagato.

On the performance front, the GT500 runs on a single-cam V8 engine fitted with carburetors, allowing it to reach a top speed of 110.75 mph (178.23 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.073. It possesses soft suspension and nimble handling, making it enjoyable to drive.

The GT500 is available at a 30% discounted price of $549,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Dewbauchee Seven-70

The Dewbauchee Seven-70 is a sports car in GTA Online. Inspired by the real-life Aston Martin One-77 and Ferrari F12berlinetta, the 2-seater was added to the game with 2016’s Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

The Seven-70 is considered a high-performing sports car with a top speed of 123.50 mph (198.75 km/h). However, it suffers from low power and acceleration, allowing it to complete one lap in an average of 1:04.764. The 6-speed transmission gives the vehicle an advantage over other 5-speed sports cars in the game.

Like the remaining rides on the list, the Dewbauchee Seven-70 is one of the vehicles removed from GTA Online, making this week a limited-time opportunity for those who want to collect it. It is available for a price of $486,500 from Legendary Motorsport.

4) Benefactor XLS (Armored)

The Benefactor XLS (Armored) is a 4-seater armored SUV added to the game as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It is an armored variant of the XLS, the design of which is inspired by the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class (X166).

It is as big as the new GTA Online Declasse Park Ranger; however, the performance is very different. The XLS (Armoured) can reach a top speed of 108.25 mph (174.21 km/h). Its biggest strength is its armor, which can withstand one Homing Launcher, Grenade, Tank Missile, and more.

Gamers can get it at a 30% discounted price of $365,400 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Benefactor Schafter LWB

The Benefactor Schafter LWB is a 4-seater luxury sedan added to the game with the Executives and Other Criminals update. The vehicle seems inspired by the real-life Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W220) and Mercedes-Benz S 65 AMG.

While it is not as fast as the BF Weevil Custom in GTA Online, it can still reach a decent top speed of 109.50 mph (176.22 km/h). The Schafter LWB is best suited for cruising around the city of Los Santos when not involved in any mission or heist.

The Benefactor Schafter LWB is available at a 30% discounted price of $145,600 from Legendary Motorsport.

While the community wants to know about the returning vehicles in GTA 6, all of the above are great choices for this week in Los Santos.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing the game? Yes, of course! Not at all 0 votes